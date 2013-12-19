Photos From Inside Last Night's Premiere Of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

Last night was the New York City premiere of the highly-anticipated film, “The Wolf Of Wall Street.”

The movie is an adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s best-selling tell-all memoir that chronicles his boozy, drug-fuelled hard-partying lifestyle as a Wall Street hustler running a 90s-era boiler room.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill. It’s directed by Martin Scorsese.

Business Insider’s Linette Lopez got to see it last night and has a review of the film.

We’ve also included photos from the red carpet in the slides that follow.

