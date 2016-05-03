Uber threw a yacht party in Dubai over the weekend -- here's what happened

Uber The UberYACHT was offered over the weekend for a fixed price.

Uber has experimented with all kinds of extensions of its basic ride-hailing service in different cities around the world. There’s UberPOOL, for carpooling; UberEATS, for food delivery; UberCHOPPER, for your helicopter needs; and even a pilot program of UberBOAT that took partygoers across the bay in Miami last year.

It was only a matter of time, then, until the company offered the ultimate in luxury rides: UberYACHT.

The boating service launched in Dubai over the weekend, but it was just a one-time event: a four-hour open-bar cruise from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets, booked in advance via the app, cost about $82 per person for unlimited drinks and a performance from an on-board DJ. Vouchers were provided for regular Uber ride service to and from the marina.

“At Uber we are constantly innovating our services — we want to be more than just a leading global technology app. We want to provide experiences at the push of a button,” Uber UAE General Manager Chris Free said in a statement. “Following the success of UberCHOPPER, launched in November 2015, we are thrilled to introduce UberYACHT to Dubai’s waters with this exclusive party that residents can book just as they would an Uber car or chopper, with the same level of convenience, reliability, and accessibility.”

Here’s what went down on the UberYACHT party.

The yacht service worked a lot like a normal Uber ride hail, although it had to be reserved 48 hours in advance and confirmed by a phone call. Those who had booked stood in line to board at the marina, preparing for their boozy cruise. It looks like it was a fine day to be out on the water. Partygoers were treated to live music in collaboration with popular club Nikki Beach. The drinks flowed freely. Photo accessories were provided for the perfect (branded) party pic. From the yacht, Dubai's iconic skyline appeared in all its towering glory. The lucky passengers were on the packed cruise for four hours. Even the bartenders provided entertainment; this one was especially skilled at tossing around bottles. There's no word yet on what the future holds for UberYACHT, or what city might offer the service next.

