Photos from Trump's Florida rally show supporters close together and not wearing masks even after Trump experienced COVID-19 first hand

- Trump held a rally on Monday in Florida.
- It was his first rally since announcing a positive COVID-19 test on October 2.
- Photos show supporters packed together and not many were wearing masks.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
President Donald Trump held his first rally in Florida since being diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks ago.
Thousands of supporters packed on to the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday to hear Trump speak, many of whom did not wear masks or properly socially distance.
Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago in the early morning hours of October 2.
Source: Business Insider
Over a dozen of his close associates and White House staffers also tested positive for the virus.
Source: Insider
Many of those in the president’s circle who tested positive attended a September 26 event where Trump formally announced his Supreme Court nominee.
At least 150 attended that event, and many did not wear masks or practice social distancing.
Source: Business Insider
Ahead of the rally, the White House doctor said Trump had tested negative on “consecutive” days and is no longer infectious — but did not specify what days Trump tested negative on.
Source: Business Insider
Rally attendees included GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, neither of whom are pictured (below) wearing masks.
Source: Business Insider
While the event was held outside, which reduces transmission, experts have said that maintaining social distance and wearing a mask reduced the risk of coronavirus transmission.
Source: Business Insider
Florida has been badly hit by the pandemic.
The state has had over 736,000 cases with more than 15,000 deaths.
Source: Florida Department of Health
The state was a hotspot for most of the summer and while cases began to drop, they shot back up after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed restaurants and small businesses to fully reopen, late last month.
Source: Business Insider
The US as a whole has had more than 7.8 million coronavirus cases and over 214,000 deaths.
Source: Johns Hopkins University
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.