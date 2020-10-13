Photos from Trump's Florida rally show supporters close together and not wearing masks even after Trump experienced COVID-19 first hand

John Raoux/AP Photo Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Trump held a rally on Monday in Florida.

It was his first rally since announcing a positive COVID-19 test on October 2.

Photos show supporters packed together and not many were wearing masks.

President Donald Trump held his first rally in Florida since being diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks ago.

Thousands of supporters packed on to the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday to hear Trump speak, many of whom did not wear masks or properly socially distance.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago in the early morning hours of October 2.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



Over a dozen of his close associates and White House staffers also tested positive for the virus.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump reacts after speaking at a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



Many of those in the president’s circle who tested positive attended a September 26 event where Trump formally announced his Supreme Court nominee.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Supporters of President Donald Trump listens as he speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

At least 150 attended that event, and many did not wear masks or practice social distancing.



Ahead of the rally, the White House doctor said Trump had tested negative on “consecutive” days and is no longer infectious — but did not specify what days Trump tested negative on.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.



Rally attendees included GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, neither of whom are pictured (below) wearing masks.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kimberly Guilfoyle smile as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



While the event was held outside, which reduces transmission, experts have said that maintaining social distance and wearing a mask reduced the risk of coronavirus transmission.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci Supporters of President Donald Trump listen as he speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



Florida has been badly hit by the pandemic.

John Raoux/AP Photo Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The state has had over 736,000 cases with more than 15,000 deaths.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Supporters watch as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



The state was a hotspot for most of the summer and while cases began to drop, they shot back up after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed restaurants and small businesses to fully reopen, late last month.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Supporters watch as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



The US as a whole has had more than 7.8 million coronavirus cases and over 214,000 deaths.

Evan Vucci/AP Photo White House chief of staff Mark Meadows signs autographs before President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.



