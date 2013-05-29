Brilliant Pictures From The Rare Alignment Of Jupiter, Mercury, And Venus

For the past couple of days, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury have been putting on a rare show in the western sky.



The three planets are in the middle of what is known as a planetary conjunction, when they appear unusually close together. The three planets won’t do this again until 2021.

The event peaked for viewers in the western hemisphere on Sunday, May 26. But the three planets will still be quite noticeable for the next week or so, even as they move away from each other.

We’ve collected several photos of the planetary conjunction taken from various locations around the world.

