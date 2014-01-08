The 12 Most Extreme Selfies From The 2014 Selfie Olympics

Last week, we learned about the Selfie Olympics, the new teen trend that’s taking over Instagram and Facebook.

The premise is simple: take an insane selfie and make it better than anyone else’s.

There are certain staples we’ve noticed (everyone’s taking photos in their bathrooms, and “door selfies” are a thing), but your creative options are endless.

While there’s no clear winner, we at Business Insider took it upon ourselves to pick 12 contenders for reigning selfie champion so far.

Note that the photos are all safe for work, but if you choose to search through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for photos from the Selfie Olympics, you may be faced with less than appropriate content.

Let the games begin!

1. This dog selfie.

2. This girl casually brushing her teeth.

3. These two brought a Footlocker into their bathroom.

4. There’s no age cut off at the Selfie Olympics.

5. Valiant effort from this Miley Cyrus impersonator.

6. Gone fishing.

7. Don’t we all keep a caged horse in our bathroom?

8. This guy brought his entire living room into his bathroom. No big deal.

8. Beach day!

9. Guys night.

10. BBQ, anyone?

11. Don’t try this at home.

12. Just kayaking through the bathroom.

