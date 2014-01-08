The 12 Most Extreme Selfies From The 2014 Selfie Olympics

Caroline Moss

Last week, we learned about the Selfie Olympics, the new teen trend that’s taking over Instagram and Facebook.

The premise is simple: take an insane selfie and make it better than anyone else’s.

There are certain staples we’ve noticed (everyone’s taking photos in their bathrooms, and “door selfies” are a thing), but your creative options are endless.

While there’s no clear winner, we at Business Insider took it upon ourselves to pick 12 contenders for reigning selfie champion so far.

Note that the photos are all safe for work, but if you choose to search through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for photos from the Selfie Olympics, you may be faced with less than appropriate content.

Let the games begin!

1. This dog selfie.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

2. This girl casually brushing her teeth.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

3. These two brought a Footlocker into their bathroom.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

4. There’s no age cut off at the Selfie Olympics.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

5. Valiant effort from this Miley Cyrus impersonator.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

6. Gone fishing.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

7. Don’t we all keep a caged horse in our bathroom?

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

8. This guy brought his entire living room into his bathroom. No big deal.

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

8. Beach day!

Selfie OlympicsTwitPic

9. Guys night.

Selfie OlympicsFacebook

10. BBQ, anyone?

Selfie OlympicsFacebook

11. Don’t try this at home.

Selfie OlympicsFacebook

12. Just kayaking through the bathroom.

Selfie OlympicsFacebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us