13 Unforgettable Photos From The Scottish Independence Referendum

Scotland’s referendum on independence is on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The vote that will decide whether or not Scotland leaves the United Kingdom after a 307-year union. The last two weeks have been far from a snooze-fest.

In the home straight, both the Yes (pro-independence) and No (pro-union) groups have ramped up their campaigns as polls have put the Scotland vote neck-and-neck.

The photos below show how supporters on both sides of the debate have been promoting their cause over the last month.

It’s clear which side of the debate designer Vivienne Westwood supports.

ScotlandREUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The designer sent models down the runway wearing “Yes” badges during London’s Fashion Week.

Vivienne westwood scotlandREUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Union flag fairy lights are pictured outside a cottage supporting the “No” campaign on North Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A “Yes” campaign poster is displayed on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The word “Yes” is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A “No” campaign placard and Union flag are seen outside a cottage on the Isle of North Uist, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would be heartbroken if Scots vote to tear apart the United Kingdom family of the nations.

David CameronREUTERS/James Glossop



Pro-independence supporters aren’t above wearing flashy jewellery to get the word out.

ScotlandREUTERS/Paul Hackett

“Free Scotland.”

ScotlandREUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A “No” campaign poster is seen in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A bunch of colourful “Yes” balloons are seen in Edinburgh, Scotland.

ScotlandREUTERS/Paul Hackett

Campaigners are taking advantage of the Scottish landscape.

ScotlandREUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

And finally…

ScotlandREUTERS/Russell Cheyne

