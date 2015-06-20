19 glamorous photos from the outlandish Ascot races

Ascot has long been a magnet for British eccentricity. The races, which date back to the 1700s, have become an event where the outfits are as anticipated as the races themselves.

The flamboyant event attracts some of the biggest names from Britain and beyond, including royalty. Five-hundred-thousand people make the journey to Ascot in England, with around 400 helicopters and over 1,000 limousines ferrying glamorous race-goers to and from the course every year. And with a top prize of £5.5 million, it’s no wonder people want in on the action.

If you need any more evidence that Ascot is a big deal, just look at the figures. According to the Ascot website, over the four days, 51,000 bottles of champagne are consumed, as well as 160,000 glasses of Pimms and over 42,000 bottles of wine.

