19 glamorous photos from the outlandish Ascot races

Ascot has long been a magnet for British eccentricity. The races, which date back to the 1700s, have become an event where the outfits are as anticipated as the races themselves.
The flamboyant event attracts some of the biggest names from Britain and beyond, including royalty. Five-hundred-thousand people make the journey to Ascot in England, with around 400 helicopters and over 1,000 limousines ferrying glamorous race-goers to and from the course every year. And with a top prize of £5.5 million, it’s no wonder people want in on the action.
If you need any more evidence that Ascot is a big deal, just look at the figures. According to the Ascot website, over the four days, 51,000 bottles of champagne are consumed, as well as 160,000 glasses of Pimms and over 42,000 bottles of wine.
Race-goers arrive early in the morning, dressed to the nines for a day of champagne, socialising, and horse racing.
While some revellers arrive by train, others opt for a more traditional method of transport. These visitors are arriving by horse-drawn carriage.
The event is a who's who of everyone who's anyone. Fashion designer Larisa Katz donned a rather large and ornate fascinator.
What you wear is one of the most important decisions you'll make as an Ascot-attendee. Some people keep it simple.
While others allow eccentricity to take over. This woman's fascinator has a teddy bears' picnic on top.
There's no limit on flamboyance, but this race-goer may be disappointed when she finds out My Little Pony isn't actually racing.
The races attract a number of celebrities too. Actress Eleanor Tomlinson was the epitome of glamour as she posed for photos.
But it's not just the ladies whose outfits turn heads. Gents often add their own touches to their garb.
Some people prefer to make a statement. Polish pop star Pola Pospieszalska and model Victoria Eisermann are staunch anti-horse racing activists.
But of course, the main focus of the day will always be the royal family, who turn out in droves. Here, the Queen arrives with husband Prince Philip, Prince Andrew, and his daughter Princess Beatrice.
Princess Anne also made an appearance this year. She can be seen here in the parade ring on day three of the races.
Even if your horse doesn't win, you've still spent the day at one of the swankiest events in the British calendar.
