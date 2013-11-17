47 Vintage Rolls-Royces Crossed The Alps In The Best Car Rally Of The Year [PHOTOS]

In June, Rolls-Royce gathered 47 vintage Ghosts, joined by their 21st century descendant, to recreate the 1913 Alpine Trial, a week-long endurance rally around Central Europe.
This week, the Centenary Alpine Trial won the award for “Best Rally or Tour of the Year” at the International Historic Motoring Awards in London.
150 participants from 12 countries took off from Vienna on an 1,800 mile trip that would include Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Italy.
On the gorgeous mountain passes and ocean roads, the classic cars made for a beautiful sight.
On the road to the town of Gaming, there was time for an early afternoon photo-op in front of Austria's Mariazell Basilica.
The end of the day got them to the coastal town of Opatija, the last stop before they headed back into Austria.
