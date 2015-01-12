Here's How Paris Looked When 1 Million People Marched Against Terror

On Sunday, Paris’s streets brimmed with an estimated 1 million people in a march of national unity.

The moving spectacle comes in the wake of multiple acts of terror this week, including one on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The attacks left 17 dead.

The march, known as the Marche Republicaine, drew countless French citizens, as well as over 40 foreign leaders.

“Today, Paris is the capital of the world,” French President Francois Hollande told the Associated Press. “Our entire country will rise up toward something better.”

Reuters called the solidarity march an “unprecedented tribute.”

French President Francois Hollande (left) embraced Charlie Hebdo columnist Patrick Pelloux.

Hundreds of thousands of citizens gathered in the city’s squares.

Pedestrians passed a graffiti tag that reads “Je Suis Charlie,” or, “I Am Charlie.”

Marchers waved French flags and held up a poster that read, “Quick more democracy everywhere against barbarism.”

A man raised a pencil as he took part in the solidarity march in Paris.

World leaders gathered in Paris in a show of unity. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (second from left), Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (third from left), French President Francois Hollande (third from right), and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (second from right).

Demonstrators at the Place de la Bastille.

A woman’s face adorned with “Je Suis Charlie,” or “I am Charlie.”

Parisians watched the march from their apartment.

