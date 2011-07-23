The Photos From The Last Atlantis Flight Are Out Of This World

Photo: NASA

Space Shuttle Atlantis touched down Thursday after its final mission and a 5.2 million mile journey.Although the future of space flight may remain up in the air for the time being, NASA has nonetheless released some incredible photos of the last Atlantis flight to tide us over.



Up, up, and away!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.