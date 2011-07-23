The Photos From The Last Atlantis Flight Are Out Of This World

Photo: NASA
Space Shuttle Atlantis touched down Thursday after its final mission and a 5.2 million mile journey.Although the future of space flight may remain up in the air for the time being, NASA has nonetheless released some incredible photos of the last Atlantis flight to tide us over.
Up, up, and away!
Atlantis pictured over the Bahamas, getting ready to dock at the International Space Station July 10.
The American astronauts meet three Russian cosmonauts and a Japanese astronaut aboard the International Space Station.
