Photos From The Devastating Scene Of The Quebec Train Crash

Early in the morning of July 6, a 72-car train loaded with crude oil ran out of control and crashed into the centre of a small Quebec town.



The resulting inferno — so large it could easily be spotted in satellite imagery — leveled entire blocks and killed nearly 50 people.

Officials from Canada’s Transportation Safety Board immediately headed out to Lac-Mégantic to find the cause of the disaster.

Along with updates on their findings, officials have released photos from the scene of the accident and its aftermath.

The images of the blaze and resulting destruction are hard to believe.

