Bill Ackman and some of the best tennis players in global finance faced off in the first-ever Finance Cup

Julia La Roche for Business Insider Two of the biggest activist investors in the world, Christer Gardell and Bill Ackman, faced off on the tennis courts.

While Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer prepared for the finals at the US Open in Flushing Meadows on Sunday, Wall Street’s biggest hitters were playing in their own version of a Grand Slam.

Team Wall Street took on Team Europe in the first annual “Finance Cup” on Saturday at Randall’s Island.

The Finance Cup was co-organised by London-based portfolio manager David Anving and New York-based investment banker Jeffrey Appel.

Appel, nicknamed the “Mayor of New York Tennis,” has been credited with helping young tennis players land jobs on Wall Street. He’s also credited for bringing hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital, back into the tennis world.

The tournament was an incredible opportunity for folks in the finance community to network and catch up with colleagues from overseas. Next year, the event will be held in London on grass courts.

The event was originally supposed to be held at the New York Athletic Club’s outdoor tennis courts in Pelham. Because of the inclement weather, the event was relocated to Randall’s Island. It was steamy and hot inside the bubble. All of the players looked like they had gone swimming.

After three intense rounds, Team Wall Street came out with a sweeping victory. The main event, of course, was the battle of the activist investors — Pershing Square Capital’s Ackman versus Cevian Capital’s Christer Gardell. Ackman’s team came out victorious too.

We’ve included photo highlights and scores below.

Team Wall Street's Amer Delic, the current Davis Cup captain for Bosnia, teamed up with fellow six-foot-five player Mario Ancic. Ancic, who works for Credit Suisse, hit a shot which Bill Ackman described as one of the best he had ever seen. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Ancic, 31, graduated from Columbia Law School and is now working in the leveraged finance group at Credit Suisse. At one point, he was ranked #7 in the world for singles. He had a win against Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Ludovic Walter, 31, bought out the big serve that once made him rank as high as 279 in the world. Walter played #1 for Duke and is currently an associate at Cohen Partners in London. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Walter's partner was Swedish player Alexander Hartman, a Goldman Sachs alum who also played #1 at Ole Miss. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Bill Ackman had a long wait before it was his time to play. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Thomas Blake, 39, works for Jaffe Tilchin Investment Partners. Blake, who played #1 for Harvard, teamed up with Harvard alum Kunj Majmudar. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Kunj Majmudar, 37, played #1 doubles at Harvard with Thomas Blake's younger brother James. Together, they were ranked #1 in NCAA doubles. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Tobias Hildebrand, 40, is the head of HSBC Private Banking in the Nordics. He was ranked as high as 427 in singles and 210 for doubles. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Oliver Freelove, 38, was ranked 535 in the world for singles and in the top 250 for doubles. He played for the University of Illinois and was ranked #4 in NCAA singles. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Boutique investment bank CEO Steve Hentschel, 48, showed an incredible amount of athleticism on the court. Hentschel was the captain of the team when he played for Princeton. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Hentschel's partner was John Ross, managing partner at boutique M&A advisor Fidus Partners. Ross, 51, played for Southern Methodist University where he was a three-time All-American. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Alfredo Caturano, 46, is a managing director at JPMorgan. He was an Italian Junior doubles champion at the under 18 level. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Caturano teamed up with Zubin Irani, a partner at Westbrook Partners and former Goldman partner. Irani, 46, was ranked in the top 30 in the world as a junior. He played #1 at Cornell. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Wall Street's Brendan Evans went pro as a teenager. He had a ranking as high as 117 in the world for singles and 119 for doubles. He won three junior grand slam doubles tournaments with Scott Oudsema, his partner for the Finance Cup. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Scott Oudsema, 29, is a private equity associate at Mid-Ocean Partners. He was ranked #1 in junior doubles with Evans. Together, they won three junior grand slam doubles tournaments. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's captain David Anving, a 33-year-old from Sweden, showed his strong backhand during the match against Wall Street's Evans/Oudsema. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Luis Rattenhuber, 28, was slamming his serves. He worked at Goldman as an M&A analyst and is currently studying at Harvard Business School. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Here's Jeffrey Appel, a senior managing director at Broadband Capital. Appel noted earlier that they 'hedged their position' by planning to hold the tournament at the indoor courts on Randall's. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Ackman caught up with Swedish activist investor Christer Gardell before their match. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Here's Gardell, with HSBC Private Banking's Tobias Hildebrand, and CEO of Deutsche Bank Nordics Jan Olsson. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Thierry Lucas, a founder at Portland Hill Capital, showed intensity on the court. He won the silver medal at the Portuguese National Championship in the 40+ category two years ago. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Lucas' partner James Reynolds was a highly ranked French junior player. Reynolds is now a managing director at Goldman. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Wall Street's Jon Pastel and Jose Blanco-Sanchez were too much for their competitors. Julia La Roche for Business Insider The tournament was a great opportunity for Team Wall Street and Team Europe to reconnect with old friends. Thierry Lucas knew Goldman's Pablo Salame from when they were both in London. Salame is now Goldman's cohead of global securities bade in New York. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Rob Pohly, 43, is the founder of $6 billion Samlyn Capital. He played #1 at Yale. He teamed up with Kunj Majmudar to go against Team Europe's Oliver Freelove/James Reynolds. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Goldman's Pablo Salame, 49, played for Brown University. He was trained at the Bollettieri Academy as a kid. He teamed up with Jeffrey Appel. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Appel brought his strong serve to the doubles match against Christer Gardell/Jan Olsson. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Gardell, 55, showed an incredible amount of athleticism. He didn't really start playing tennis until his 40s. He frequently plays during his lunch breaks. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Gardell's first partner was Jan Olsson, the CEO of Deutsche Bank's Nordic Region. Olsson played college tennis at Pomona College. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Wall Street's Marc Powers, a 24-year-old analyst at Samlyn Capital, showed incredible racquet head speed. He played #1 at Yale all four years. He was named 'rookie of the year' and 'player of the year' in the Ivy League during the same year. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Powers' doubles partner Jason Pinsky, a 28 year-old portfolio manager at Nema Capital, had some strong ground strokes. He played #1 at the University of Pennsylvania. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Team Europe's Luis Rattenhuber and Ludovic Walter were standouts during the tournament. Even though both of them had played in earlier matches, they put up a great fight against Powers/Pinsky and came out on top. Julia La Roche for Business Insider The main event of course was the doubles match between the two activist titans. Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman brought his big serve, intensity, and his desire to win. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Ackman partnered with Walter Dolhare, the head of the markets division at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, NC. Dolhare played for Notre Dame and was a ranked junior in Argentina. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Europe's biggest activist investor Christer Gardell of Cevian Capital played a strong game with his partner Zubin Irani. Both of them had played in an earlier match. Julia La Roche for Business Insider It was an intense match. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Ackman's team won. Julia La Roche for Business Insider We told you it was hot in the bubble. Everyone was drenched. Julia La Roche for Business Insider After everyone cleaned up, they met at STK in Manhattan's Meatpacking District for dinner and awards. ESPN tennis analyst Brad Gilbert presented the first Finance Cup to Appel and Ackman. Julia La Roche for Business Insider Here are the results... Business Insider Business Insider Business Insider

