Photos From The Final Media Meshing

Last night, Gawker Media video czar Richard Blakeley hosted the last “Media Meshing,” his once-a-month boozefest or New York media people. It felt like the end of an era, but it wasn’t.



We fully expect Blakeley to host more parties for New York media people in 2009 — except with sponsorships or membership fees. And good for him. Blakeley is a masterful organiser and he deserves to get paid.

There’s precedent of course. Back in the 1990s, Gawker Media owner Nick Denton, Blakeley’s boss, made his first real money running and then, in 2000, selling “First Tuesday” — his monthly party for techies and media types.

Photos from last night by Kate Miltner:



