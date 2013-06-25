Inside The Hottest Parties At The Swankiest Ad Festival In The World [PHOTOS]

The most important advertising execs in the world gathered on the beaches of Cannes last week for seminars, awards ceremonies, and almost more importantly, the parties.
While they weren’t inside listening to P. Diddy talk about why he hates commercials, they were living it up on the French Riviera. Some parties were classy, others were downright bizarre with contortionists dressed up in wolf costumes.
Things got pretty weird.
Luckily for us, advertisers are obsessed with all things social media, so we were able to piece together the Cannes parties you wish you were invited to.
Even though advertisers were swept away to the beautiful beaches of Cannes, they couldn't escape the power of social media. Here's the view from Twitter events manager Tom Spano's room.
In case the South of France got too hot, Coca-Cola created what was rumoured to be 30,000 specialised Cannes Lions Coke bottles.
More than 1,800 drunk people were served the pizza that wasn't fat-free, gluten-free, or lactose-free. (It was just free.)
Arnold strangely provided Cannes-goers with a pogogram. That's basically a pogo stick that bounces as it takes pictures and videos.
But there were plenty of other strange characters who weren't celebrities. Cirque de Soleil showed up at the Globe and Mail's party.
With most party-goers getting home right in time for the sunrise, it's safe to say Cannes' parties were an overall success.
