Inside The Hottest Parties At The Swankiest Ad Festival In The World [PHOTOS]

The most important advertising execs in the world gathered on the beaches of Cannes last week for seminars, awards ceremonies, and almost more importantly, the parties.



While they weren’t inside listening to P. Diddy talk about why he hates commercials, they were living it up on the French Riviera. Some parties were classy, others were downright bizarre with contortionists dressed up in wolf costumes.

Things got pretty weird.

Luckily for us, advertisers are obsessed with all things social media, so we were able to piece together the Cannes parties you wish you were invited to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.