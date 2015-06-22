17 spectacular photos from the largest Battle of Waterloo reenactment ever

Over the weekend, Belgium celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in style. Five-thousand participants from around Europe recreated scenes from June 1815, when two of history’s biggest military giants, Napoleon and Wellington, faced off against each other.
With over 64,000 spectators, it was the largest Waterloo reenactment ever seen, with reenactors coming from a number of countries including Russia, Germany, Britain, and France.
Waterloo changed the course of history and was one of the deadliest single-day battles to date, with an estimated 60,000 casualties
The bicentennial celebrations kicked off with a stunning opening ceremony entitled 'Inferno,' directed by Luc Petit.
Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015.
A history enthusiast, dressed as Napoleon, holds up his hat during a re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Waterloo in Braine-l'Alleud June 21, 200
The event was scripted, but only to a certain extent. It's difficult to tell what will happen when 5,000 reenactors are let loose.
Eric Edelan, who took part as the Prince of Orange, poses in one of the opulent tents in the Allied Bivouac.
Whilst New Zealander Alan Larsen, 54, took on the role of the Duke of Wellington. In this picture he can be seen posing in front of the Lion's Mound of Waterloo.
