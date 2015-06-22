17 spectacular photos from the largest Battle of Waterloo reenactment ever

Over the weekend, Belgium celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo in style. Five-thousand participants from around Europe recreated scenes from June 1815, when two of history’s biggest military giants, Napoleon and Wellington, faced off against each other.

With over 64,000 spectators, it was the largest Waterloo reenactment ever seen, with reenactors coming from a number of countries including Russia, Germany, Britain, and France.

Waterloo changed the course of history and was one of the deadliest single-day battles to date, with an estimated 60,000 casualties

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.