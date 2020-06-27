19 photos from Texas, where the governor paused the next stage of reopening as coronavirus cases surge

On Friday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott halted the next stage of reopening and shut down some businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in the Lone Star state.

Bars have been ordered to close, and restaurants throughout the state are now forced to scale back from 75% capacity to 50% capacity. Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people are also banned.

Texas became one of the first states to lift lockdown orders and has since seen a major surge of cases. On Thursday, the state broke its single-day record for new cases with 5,996.

These photos show how Texas has become one of the hardest-hit states.

In an effort to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Texas, Gov. Gregg Abbott announced on Friday that bars must close and restaurants will now be forced to run at 50% capacity.

Texas has seen a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and has become the fifth-most infected state in the worst-hit country in the world. In cities including San Antonio and Houston, hospitalizations have surged and healthcare systems are overwhelmed.

On Thursday, the Lone Star state recorded its highest-ever single day increase, with 5,996 new cases. By Friday, more than 137,000 infections have been recorded statewide, and at least 2,324 people have died from the disease.

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert in Houston who is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, has called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe,” and said that Texas’ handling of the outbreak has been “one of the biggest public health failings in the history of the US.”

These photos show how Texas has become one of the hardest-hit states in the US.

On May 1, Texas became one of the first states to begin lifting lockdown restrictions, allowing restaurants, shops, and movie theatres to open at 25% capacity.

Shortly after, hair salons and barbers were able to reopen, and Texans were seen taking advantage of their newfound freedoms.

SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images Two men get their hair cut at a barbershop amid the coronavirus pandemic in Austin, Texas on May 8, 2020 following a slow reopening of the Texas economy.

Throughout the month of May, people were seen flocking to shops, dining out, and hanging out on beaches. All the while, coronavirus cases continued to surge.

By mid-May Texas recorded its worst three-day-death span, after 147 people died in one weekend.

Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Anita Pedy (right), chief nursing officer for the COVID unit at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Centre, wheels newly arrived COVID patient Angel Rodriguez, 40, from the emergency room to the COVID unit with Alan Araiza (left) the medical student volunteer running the unit.

A cluster of cases found in meatpacking facilities led to a slew of new outbreaks throughout the state.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Steam rises from a JBS USA meat packing facility in Cactus, TX on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

As businesses continued to reopen, the government received criticism for falling short of its testing goals. Despite warnings that new outbreaks could persist, Gov. Abbott continued easing restrictions and allowed businesses to enter phase three at 75% capacity on June 12.

As coronavirus cases continued to steadily rise, Abbott blamed outbreaks on young adults who have been seen gathering in bars and public areas.

REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona Handlebar bouncer, Mando Cuadros, sprays down a guest’s hands with hand sanitizer on the first night that bars reopen after they were shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2020.

To help relieve efforts, Abbott has urged residents to wash their hands, maintain social distancing, and do their part to slow the spread of the virus. But unlike many other states, Texas does not require the use of face masks.

SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images A sign encouraging social distancing is seen on the floor inside a bar in Austin, Texas, June 26, 2020. – Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered bars to be closed by noon on June 26 and for restaurants to be reduced to 50% occupancy.

Now, just 55 days after Texas began reopening businesses and restaurants, the state is in a crisis.

Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Alan Araiza (left) sets up oxygen equipment for newly arrived COVID patient Angel Rodriguez, 40, with nurse Anita Pedy (right) in Houston, Texas

Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have surged throughout the state and hospitalizations have hit record highs.

Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Joseph Varon, the doctor in charge of the COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Centre in north Houston, checks on COVID patient.

The situation has become so overwhelmed that some hospitals have had to move patients to other facilities, the Texas Tribune Reported. On Thursday, Gov. Abbott ordered some hospitals to delay elective surgeries to make more space for coronavirus patients.

Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images While working at the COVID unit in Houston, nurse Tanna Ingraham has been staying overnight at the hospital and more recently a hotel so as not to expose her two young daughters and her mother, who is immunocompromised.

As of June 26, 5,102 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were currently in Texas hospitals.

Texas remains the fifth worst-hit state in the US, but Houston is on track to become the worst-hit city in the US.

REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Centre, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020.

Local news reports indicated that Houston intensive care units are reaching full capacity, while San Antonio has seen a 500% increase in hospitalizations throughout June.

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Texas faces rising coronavirus cases

Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious-disease expert in Houston who is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, said the state’s reopening plan has been an “unmitigated disaster.” Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott told a CBS news affiliate that “closing down Texas again will always be the last option.”

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas

But on Friday morning, Abbott cracked down. He moved to reduce restaurant capacities back to 50% and shut down bars throughout the state.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Abbott also banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, and shut down river-rafting and tubing trips, which have caused a rise in cases in Hays County, Texas.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Residents swim, paddle board and kayak in Barton Creek on May 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

The new bar rule went into effect at noon. In this photo, a couple of Texans were seen squeezing in one last drink before the deadline.

