19 photos from Texas, where the governor paused the next stage of reopening as coronavirus cases surge

- On Friday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott halted the next stage of reopening and shut down some businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in the Lone Star state.
- Bars have been ordered to close, and restaurants throughout the state are now forced to scale back from 75% capacity to 50% capacity. Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people are also banned.
- Texas became one of the first states to lift lockdown orders and has since seen a major surge of cases. On Thursday, the state broke its single-day record for new cases with 5,996.
- These photos show how Texas has become one of the hardest-hit states.
In an effort to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Texas, Gov. Gregg Abbott announced on Friday that bars must close and restaurants will now be forced to run at 50% capacity.
Texas has seen a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, and has become the fifth-most infected state in the worst-hit country in the world. In cities including San Antonio and Houston, hospitalizations have surged and healthcare systems are overwhelmed.
On Thursday, the Lone Star state recorded its highest-ever single day increase, with 5,996 new cases. By Friday, more than 137,000 infections have been recorded statewide, and at least 2,324 people have died from the disease.
Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert in Houston who is working on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, has called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe,” and said that Texas’ handling of the outbreak has been “one of the biggest public health failings in the history of the US.”
These photos show how Texas has become one of the hardest-hit states in the US.
On May 1, Texas became one of the first states to begin lifting lockdown restrictions, allowing restaurants, shops, and movie theatres to open at 25% capacity.
Shortly after, hair salons and barbers were able to reopen, and Texans were seen taking advantage of their newfound freedoms.
Throughout the month of May, people were seen flocking to shops, dining out, and hanging out on beaches. All the while, coronavirus cases continued to surge.
By mid-May Texas recorded its worst three-day-death span, after 147 people died in one weekend.
A cluster of cases found in meatpacking facilities led to a slew of new outbreaks throughout the state.
As businesses continued to reopen, the government received criticism for falling short of its testing goals. Despite warnings that new outbreaks could persist, Gov. Abbott continued easing restrictions and allowed businesses to enter phase three at 75% capacity on June 12.
As coronavirus cases continued to steadily rise, Abbott blamed outbreaks on young adults who have been seen gathering in bars and public areas.
To help relieve efforts, Abbott has urged residents to wash their hands, maintain social distancing, and do their part to slow the spread of the virus. But unlike many other states, Texas does not require the use of face masks.
Now, just 55 days after Texas began reopening businesses and restaurants, the state is in a crisis.
Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have surged throughout the state and hospitalizations have hit record highs.
The situation has become so overwhelmed that some hospitals have had to move patients to other facilities, the Texas Tribune Reported. On Thursday, Gov. Abbott ordered some hospitals to delay elective surgeries to make more space for coronavirus patients.
As of June 26, 5,102 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were currently in Texas hospitals.
Texas remains the fifth worst-hit state in the US, but Houston is on track to become the worst-hit city in the US.
Local news reports indicated that Houston intensive care units are reaching full capacity, while San Antonio has seen a 500% increase in hospitalizations throughout June.
Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious-disease expert in Houston who is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, said the state’s reopening plan has been an “unmitigated disaster.” Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott told a CBS news affiliate that “closing down Texas again will always be the last option.”
But on Friday morning, Abbott cracked down. He moved to reduce restaurant capacities back to 50% and shut down bars throughout the state.
“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”
Abbott also banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, and shut down river-rafting and tubing trips, which have caused a rise in cases in Hays County, Texas.
The new bar rule went into effect at noon. In this photo, a couple of Texans were seen squeezing in one last drink before the deadline.
