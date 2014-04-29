24 Awesome Photos From The Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Aly Weisman
Stage Coach Music FestivalReutersEverything you missed — from cowboy boots and costumes to Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

More than 63,000 country music fans, young and old, gathered this past weekend in Indio, California for the annual Stagecoach Music Festival.

Headliners included Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Don McLean, and other veteran acts.

But in addition to being there for the music, everyone showcased their best festival fashions — from cowboy boots to American flag everything.

It takes place on the same grounds as the Coachella Music Festival and just one weekend later.

Cowboy boots are a must for festival-goers.

As are cowboys hats. For both women...

And men.

Jean shorts are also pretty popular.

America-themed clothing is everywhere. During the day...

And at night.

The heat during the days can reach over 100-degrees.

At night, it cools down.

Headliner Luke Bryan heated up this year's festival.

He was kind enough to take a selfie with fans in the crowd.

Musician Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line also got close to his fans.

Headliner Jason Aldean rocked the festival.

As did country star Eric Church.

Ashley Monroe played during the daytime.

Jennifer Nettles at dusk.

Dustin Lynch had the perfect backdrop.

But it wasn't just young, new artists. Mark Matejka and Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd went all out for their performance.

And Duane Eddy proved he's still got it.

'Sons of Anarchy' actress Katey Sagal took the mic with her band The Forest Rangers.

Fans loved every moment of the festival.

Including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were in attendance all weekend.

They blended right in.

