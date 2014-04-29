24 Awesome Photos From The Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Reuters Everything you missed — from cowboy boots and costumes to Luke Bryan and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

More than 63,000 country music fans, young and old, gathered this past weekend in Indio, California for the annual Stagecoach Music Festival.

Headliners included Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Don McLean, and other veteran acts.

But in addition to being there for the music, everyone showcased their best festival fashions — from cowboy boots to American flag everything.

