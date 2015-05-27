Here's what you missed at the hottest summer kickoff parties in the Hamptons

Getty Images/Eugene Gologursky Hamptons magazine celebrated Tracy Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow at a sprawling Southampton estate.

Art parties, swanky magazine soirées, and Ja Rule — that about sums up this past Memorial Day Weekend in the Hamptons.

Oh, and a DJ set by Vice President Joe Biden’s nephew, Jamie Biden. Can’t forget that.

The 2015 summer season got off to a roaring start as scenesters like Mia Moretti and Jessica Hart congregated in Montauk while lifestyle gurus and old money RSVP’d to quieter affairs in Southampton and Sag Harbour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.