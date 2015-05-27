Here's what you missed at the hottest summer kickoff parties in the Hamptons

Getty Images/Eugene GologurskyHamptons magazine celebrated Tracy Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow at a sprawling Southampton estate.
Art parties, swanky magazine soirées, and Ja Rule — that about sums up this past Memorial Day Weekend in the Hamptons.
Oh, and a DJ set by Vice President Joe Biden’s nephew, Jamie Biden. Can’t forget that.
The 2015 summer season got off to a roaring start as scenesters like Mia Moretti and Jessica Hart congregated in Montauk while lifestyle gurus and old money RSVP’d to quieter affairs in Southampton and Sag Harbour.
Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, was spotted at Jason Binn's annual Hamptons kick-off party.
But Binn's party wasn't all young blood. Former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly also turned up at the venue, Richie Notar's Harlow East in Sag Harbour.
And no Hamptons party is complete with out an appearance by a Bravo 'Real Housewife,' in this case New York's Ramona Singer.
Here's a peek inside the party's swag bag. Binn is the CEO of DuJour, a luxury lifestyle magazine with a Hamptons presence.
Meanwhile, the venerable Hamptons magazine celebrated its Memorial Day issue cover stars, Tracy Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Clad in all-white, early aughts rapper Ja Rule sang his hits at Montauk's newest restaurant, Harbour.
The day after Ja's performance, Harbour owner Jamo Willis (left) got Vice President Joe Biden's nephew, DJ Jamie Biden, on stage.
Over at Montauk's ever-popular Surf Lodge, Swedish act Tove Lo performed while photographer Ben Watts celebrated his new book, 'Montauk Dreaming.'
The lakeside party was presented by TIQUO Beverage, a new premium tequila and coconut water drink, and a good time was had by all.
