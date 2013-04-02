We Love These Beautiful New Photos From Mad Men Season 6

AMC’s sixth season of Mad Men begins again on Sunday, and the channel has released a bunch of nice new publicity photos showing the cast in all their period-dress finery.
The shots don’t give away too many plot clues — Betty still hates Megan, Peggy still looks unhappy, etc. — but they do show how some characters are ageing and changing.
Betty has dropped her depression weight and Megan’s hair is entering a huge 1970s phase, it would appear.
Joan is still stunning, of course.
This is a great image of Peggy, who is not treated kindly — in terms of hair and wardrobe — in the show.
