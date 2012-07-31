Aurora Shooting Victims And Their Supporters Come Together For James Holmes' Arraignment

Erin Fuchs
Aurora Shooting VictimsPeople arrive at the courthouse Monday.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Dark Knight Rises” shooting suspect James Holmes was hit Monday with 142 criminal counts for allegedly opening fire on a crowd of moviegoers on July 20.Victims and their family members showed up for his arraignment, some wearing Batman t-shirts and others looking shell-shocked from grief.

One image shows a court worker carrying a box of tissues, revealing just how high emotions must have been running in the courtroom.

People arrive at the courthouse clad in Batman t-shirts.

Source: Getty Images

Ian Sullivan, father of the shooting's youngest victim, 6-year-old Veronica Moser-Sullivan, shielded his eyes as he entered the courtroom.

Source: Getty Images

Lead prosecutor Carol Chambers is reflected in the glass as she enters the courthouse.

Source: Getty Images

A family member of 6-year-old Veronica Moser-Sullivan carries a picture of the young victim.

Source: Getty Images

A young, injured girl walks into the courtroom wearing a Batman shirt and flanked by two adults.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel King, the chief trial deputy with the public defender's office, arrives at the courthouse.

Source: Getty Images

Members of the public defender's office arrive at court Monday morning.

Source: Getty Images

﻿Rita Paulina, who was wounded during the shooting, arrives in a wheelchair surrounded by family.

Source: Getty Images

A courthouse employee carries boxes of tissues out of the courtroom after the arraignment.

Source: Getty Images

Now remember the people who didn't survive the July 20 shooting.

