Aurora Shooting Victims And Their Supporters Come Together For James Holmes' Arraignment

People arrive at the courthouse Monday.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Dark Knight Rises” shooting suspect James Holmes was hit Monday with 142 criminal counts for allegedly opening fire on a crowd of moviegoers on July 20.Victims and their family members showed up for his arraignment, some wearing Batman t-shirts and others looking shell-shocked from grief.



One image shows a court worker carrying a box of tissues, revealing just how high emotions must have been running in the courtroom.

