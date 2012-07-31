Aurora Shooting Victims And Their Supporters Come Together For James Holmes' Arraignment

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
“Dark Knight Rises” shooting suspect James Holmes was hit Monday with 142 criminal counts for allegedly opening fire on a crowd of moviegoers on July 20.Victims and their family members showed up for his arraignment, some wearing Batman t-shirts and others looking shell-shocked from grief.
One image shows a court worker carrying a box of tissues, revealing just how high emotions must have been running in the courtroom.
Ian Sullivan, father of the shooting's youngest victim, 6-year-old Veronica Moser-Sullivan, shielded his eyes as he entered the courtroom.
Source: Getty Images
