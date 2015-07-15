Go inside Tumblr, the quirky blogging platform Yahoo bought for $1.1 billion in 2013

If you’ve ever been on Tumblr, the microblogging site Yahoo bought for $US1.1 billion in 2013, you know how wildly diverse and entertaining its more than 245 million blogs can be.

Tumblr’s recently updated office in New York City’s Flatiron District is a good reflection of the site’s character.

“We essentially wanted it to feel like Tumblr the site,” Megan Leet, Tumblr’s head of office experience and events, said to Business Insider. “We like simplicity, but we really wanted to capture Tumblr’s eclectic, fun nature.”

Art from Tumblr users lines the walls. There’s beer on tap in the kitchen, and a recently opened roof deck makes for the perfect summer hangout.

Tumblr offers a $US2,500 referral bonus that they encourage people to spend on office events or perks, from a DJ table to a company trip to a Beyonce concert.

We recently took a trip to Tumblr headquarters, and that commitment to community really showed.

When Tumblr was just getting started, it made its home on the 10th floor of this office. Now its more than 200-person workforce takes up most of the building. Tumblr recently completed work on its beautiful ground-floor event space, which they took over after a night club that had previously occupied the space closed. Employees usually eat lunch at the tables in the center of the room, but they can be folded up and put away for special events. 'We love to host external guests for talks and other events, but it's also great for internal all-team meetings,' Leet said. 'We had the opportunity to build out the ground floor to be ideal for that.' The company sometimes hosts movie nights where they project films on this massive, floor-to-ceiling screen. They even get to see some movies before they're released in theatres, including, most recently, 'Ex Machina.' Tumblr employees get to enjoy several free meals each week. Mondays and Fridays, they get catered lunch from popular New York restaurants, while Tuesdays and Thursdays it's breakfast. On Wednesdays in the summer, a food truck parks outside the Tumblr office just for employees to buy lunch. The office is fully stocked for the times in between meals, however. They even have beer and cold brew coffee on tap. It wouldn't be a tech office without a ping pong table. Tumblr has a foosball table, too, and we're told that competition can get heated. There's tons of art by Tumblr users all over the walls, like these portraits of subway riders that were done by New York City-based artist Gregory Muenzen. This bookcase, for example, holds books that were put together from popular Tumblr blogs. And to make their parties just a little bit more fun, the team installed a permanent GIF booth made by The Bosco. Read more about the Bosco's booths » As you walk through the office, you'll see signs of Tumblr's quirkiness everywhere, like this alien that appears on a restroom door. The actual work gets done upstairs, where desks are arranged by team. Screens with Tumblr GIFs watch over the work area. One employee decided he wanted an office pet, so he built a fish tank next to his desk. Say hello to Joshua the turtle. The office has a bunch of conference rooms, all decorated beautifully and named after famous buildings in New York City. This one is called the Carnegie. This one is the Orion Room, named after a famous midtown condo building. And this one is called the Flatiron Room, named for the famous building that's located just a few blocks away from the Tumblr office. Once a month, the company hires a massage therapist whose services employees can book in the office conference rooms. Tumblr throws parties throughout the year, but their favourite is the annual Halloween bash. Some people leave their costumes in the office year-round, hence the ketchup bottle and pea pod get-ups. The company recently added this band room in the basement area. Some people like to come in here to sing, play music, or otherwise blow off some steam. They also offer plenty of storage for people who want to ride their bikes to work. They even built a shower so you could get clean after a tough bike ride. The company also just unveiled its roof deck in June. It has incredible Manhattan views in every direction. Some people take their meetings outside on warm days. Leet says that they have started hosting yoga classes out here, and one coworker is going to teach a group how to do tai chi. But the space works well for parties and happy hours, too. A bar on the roof is already set up and ready to go.

