30 stunning photos from a remote Iceland resort where tourists can heli-ski and name their own runs

Last year, a whopping 1.7 million people visited Iceland. In fact, the number of Americans alone who visited the country outnumbered Iceland’s own population. Now, two million visitors are expected by the end of 2017.

With so many tourists Instagramming their Icelandic hot-spring soaks, professional travel writer Trevor Morrow, who runs the blog “Trevor Morrow Travel: Dude-Approved Travel, Food, and Gear,” knew he needed to experience a different kind of Iceland once he finally made the journey there.

“I’ve been seeing more and more friends posting incredible photos from Iceland these days,” he told Business Insider. “They have all inspired me to go, but I really wanted to get off the well-trodden path, away from the usual points of interest, and find the idealised version of Iceland I’ve pictured in my head for years: remote, quiet, untouched, devastatingly beautiful, and all mine.”

While searching for that kind of experience, Morrow found Eleven Experience’s Deplar Farm. Located in Iceland’s remote, northern Troll Peninsula, he decided it was the perfect place to experience a different kind of trip. The hotel invited him to stay, and Morrow shared his experience with Business Insider.

