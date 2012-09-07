A Construction Worker Posted Photos From Inside The Barclays centre On Instagram

Photo: via imgur

Someone who appears to be a construction worker working on the Barclays centre in Brooklyn posted nearly 50 photos of the exterior and interior of the arena on Instagram, where they were quickly noticed and picked up by NetsDaily contributor @OctoberGR8NESS.As far as we can tell, they are the first photos of the nearly completed stadium that have been made public, and that aren’t renderings provided by the developer (Gothamist had some construction photos back in April).



The photos, which were posted by Instagram user jefisher62, were quickly removed.

While there’s clearly still work to be done on the arena, which opens September 28, the photos show that most of the stadium seating has already been installed. There are mod-looking globe-shaped lights hanging from the ceilings, and a black, white, and grey geometric motif on the floors.

Check out the full collection of photos on NetsDaily or on imgur.

