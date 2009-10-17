Galleon Group Insider-Trading Bust: PHOTOS

Feds arrested billionaire Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam at his apartment last night on charges of insider trading and conspiracy.



Here are some updates on the story:

Raj looks embarrassed Raj Rajaratnam, billionaire founder of the Galleon Group, a major hedge fund, is led in handcuffs from FBI headquarters in New York Friday, Oct.16, 2009. Rajaratnam was charged with insider trading in the stock of several companies including Hilton, Clearwire, and Google. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano) Chiesi is Raj's co-conspirator, named in a different indictment Danielle Chiesi is led in handcuffs from FBI headquarters in New York Friday, Oct.16, 2009. Chiesi and four others including Raj Rajaratnam, billionaire founder of the Galleon Group, a major hedge fund, were arrested with Rajaratnam charged with insider trading in the stock of several companies including Hilton, Clearwire, and Google. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano) Big-time prison time. Just a $20 million fraud, no big deal, right? Wrong. If you add up all of the charges, he could be looking at 200 years in prison. Mark Kurland, arrested for insider trading as well Mark Kurland is led in handcuffs from FBI headquarters in New York Friday, Oct.16, 2009. Kurland and four others including Raj Rajaratnam, billionaire founder of the Galleon Group, a major hedge fund, were arrested with Rajaratnam charged with insider trading in the stock of several companies including Hilton, Clearwire, and Google. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano) The Moody's Leak In addition to the world of hurt that Raj finds himself in, this is an embarrassment for Moody's. One of their analysts tipped of Galleon, allegedly, about an LBO deal for Hilton. Martha Effin' Stewart This was oddly prophetic. Before this all went down, one of Raj's co-conspirators said 'I'm dead if this leaks, I really am.... I'll be like Martha F**** Stewart.' Tamil Tigers Who's another loser, now that Raj has been busted? The Tamil Tigers, an insurgent (and some say terrorist) group, who took funding from him. Don't miss our coverage on this story! Hedge Fund Founder Raj Rajaratnam Arrested Rajaratnam Pal: 'I'll Be Like Martha F**** Stewart' Raj Rajaratnam Funded Sri Lankan Terror Group

