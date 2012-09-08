The Wildest Moments From Fashion's Night Out In NYC

Photo: Getty Images
New York fashionistas hit the streets last night for the fourth annual Fashion’s Night Out. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s hosted celebrity-filled bashes, while the crowds came out in full force to drink champagne and shop in SoHo and the Meatpacking District.
From the Upper East Side to lower Broadway, here are the highlights from this year’s FNO.
In Rockefeller centre, models posed in clothes from the surrounding shops as people walked by and snapped photos.
Actor Darren Criss and basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire posed with Vogue's Anna Wintour and Alexis Welch.
The Blue Man Group put on a show inside the store. Here's the cast posting with Saks chairman and CEO Steve Sadove.
=
These women dressed up for the occasion. Sarah Jessica Parker was among the celebs who stopped by Fred Leighton.
Down in SoHo, the crowds came out in full force. Check out the line outside the Mac cosmetics store.
'The Bachelorette' Emily Maynard and her fiancé Jef Holm stopped by the Benefit Brow Bar to take pictures with fans.
The line outside of the Diane Von Furstenberg store, where fans could meet the designer herself, stretched down the block.
QVC also partied in the Meatpacking District. Anna Wintour also made an appearance at this party, alongside Dwayne Wade.
The FNO after party took place at the Gramercy Park Hotel, where rapper Theophilus London performed ... and even crowd-surfed!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.