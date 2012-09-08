The Wildest Moments From Fashion's Night Out In NYC

Meredith Galante, Aly Weisman, Megan Willett
victoria's secret fno

Photo: Getty Images

New York fashionistas hit the streets last night for the fourth annual Fashion’s Night Out. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s hosted celebrity-filled bashes, while the crowds came out in full force to drink champagne and shop in SoHo and the Meatpacking District.

From the Upper East Side to lower Broadway, here are the highlights from this year’s FNO.

In Rockefeller centre, models posed in clothes from the surrounding shops as people walked by and snapped photos.

Across the street at Saks Fifth Avenue, technicians gave out free manicures and makeovers.

The Astro Twins did palm readings on the eighth floor of Saks in the new shoe department.

Saks even had Instagram printers.

There were a ton of FNO shirts for sale.

Some of the revelers had to take a break. Shopping can be exhausting.

Actor Darren Criss and basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire posed with Vogue's Anna Wintour and Alexis Welch.

The Blue Man Group put on a show inside the store. Here's the cast posting with Saks chairman and CEO Steve Sadove.

Rebecca Minkoff's crew hosted a ponytail bar with fun scrunchies.

Handbag maker Longchamps sponsored Pedicabs around the city.

The company's Rockefeller Square store was packed. Party goers perused the goods.

Also uptown, Stuart Weitzman held a bash at its Madison Avenue store.

Nearby, ladies checked out the glamorous jewelry at Fred Leighton.

These women dressed up for the occasion. Sarah Jessica Parker was among the celebs who stopped by Fred Leighton.

Newly minted style icon Ryan Lochte hosted a FNO party for guys at Ainsworth Park.

It was one of the few places where the women didn't outnumber the men.

Down in SoHo, the crowds came out in full force. Check out the line outside the Mac cosmetics store.

Things were busy at Victoria's Secret's SoHo flagship as well.

Inside, lucky attendees got to pose for a photo with Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio created something of a mob scene as she posed with guests.

The party at Prada's downtown store was absolutely massive.

These revelers at Prada posed for a photo. Very stylish.

A DJ spun tunes at Nicole Miller's SoHo store.

Everyone was decked out.

Meanwhile, things were getting crazy at Macy's in Herald Square.

The free drink booths got very busy very fast.

There were lots of celebrities, too. These people are crowding to get a peek of Michael Kors.

'The Bachelorette' Emily Maynard and her fiancé Jef Holm stopped by the Benefit Brow Bar to take pictures with fans.

Debi Mazar and Chef Johnny Iuzzini chatted it up in the Macy's home department.

Clinton Kelly told an adoring crowd of people what to wear this fall season.

Disick caused the biggest scene of the night as he tried to make his exit down the elevators.

The scene in the Meatpacking District was also very hectic.

The line outside of the Diane Von Furstenberg store, where fans could meet the designer herself, stretched down the block.

Brooklyn-based band ST. Lucia performed on the sidewalk outside of Scoop clothing store.

Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain greeted fans at upscale boutique Jeffrey.

Everyone was dressed ... outstanding.

We saw two people wearing this crazy Givenchy nose ring.

QVC also partied in the Meatpacking District. Anna Wintour also made an appearance at this party, alongside Dwayne Wade.

Nicole Ritchie and Jennifer Hudson signed autographs for fans.

Jennifer Hudson beamed as she showed off a pair of pumps from her new QVC collection.

The FNO after party took place at the Gramercy Park Hotel, where rapper Theophilus London performed ... and even crowd-surfed!

