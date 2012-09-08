The Wildest Moments From Fashion's Night Out In NYC

Photo: Getty Images

New York fashionistas hit the streets last night for the fourth annual Fashion’s Night Out. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s hosted celebrity-filled bashes, while the crowds came out in full force to drink champagne and shop in SoHo and the Meatpacking District.



From the Upper East Side to lower Broadway, here are the highlights from this year’s FNO.

