Apocalyptic Photos From The Latest Series Of Eruptions At Mount Sinaburg

Dina Spector

Mount Sinabung, a large volcano on Sumatra Island in Indonesia, has been erupting on and off since September, covering the area with ash and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

On Sunday, more than 25,000 villagers had to be evacuated following a series of eruptions and lava flows, the AFP reported.

Here’s are some recent photos Indonesian villages affected by the eruptions.

A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village on Jan. 13, 2014.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/Roni Bintang

A mother holds her son as they watch the eruption of Mount Sinabung at Berastepu village on Jan. 10.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/Beawiharta

A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered by ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/YT Haryono

A dead bird lies on the ash-covered ground.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/Beawiharta

The window of a house is partially covered in ash after the volcano erupted at Bekerah village.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption on Jan. 10, as seen from Berastepu village.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/Beawiharta

A dead dog lies on a street covered in ash at Tiga Pancur village.

Mount SinabungREUTERS/YT Haryono

