Crowdfunding Site Crowdtilt Wants To Bring The Magic Of The Movies To A Hot Tub Near You

What better way to watch “Hot Tub Time Machine” than while in an actual hot tub?

On May 8, crowdfunding site Crowdtilt made just that a reality when they brought Hot Tub Cinema to New York City.

This event started in the UK, and Crowdtilt decided to bring it to New York through crowdfunding.

The event was promoted on Crowdtilt’s site, where you could sign up for a hot tub and invite friends to their tub. The event included a screening of “Hot Tub Time Machine,” an open bar, popcorn, and, of course, hot tubbing.

If you want to bring Hot Tub Cinema to your city, you can sign up here.

