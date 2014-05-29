Crowdfunding Site Crowdtilt Wants To Bring The Magic Of The Movies To A Hot Tub Near You

Rebecca Borison
What better way to watch “Hot Tub Time Machine” than while in an actual hot tub?

On May 8, crowdfunding site Crowdtilt made just that a reality when they brought Hot Tub Cinema to New York City.

This event started in the UK, and Crowdtilt decided to bring it to New York through crowdfunding.

The event was promoted on Crowdtilt’s site, where you could sign up for a hot tub and invite friends to their tub. The event included a screening of “Hot Tub Time Machine,” an open bar, popcorn, and, of course, hot tubbing.

If you want to bring Hot Tub Cinema to your city, you can sign up here.

The event took place on the Brooklyn rooftop of Windmill Studios NYC.

Monica Penin and Stacy Sendler were 2 of the 100 guests who paid $US55 for the night.

The event consisted of 14 hot tubs, each with its own 'Tub Captain.'

Each Tub Captain received a captain's hat and a $US20 rider credit for Uber.

Guests got to enjoy an open bar and popcorn.

The event sold out in about 2 hours, and the wait list exceeded 3,000 people.

As the sun set, the viewing of 'Hot Tub Time Machine' began.

But that certainly didn't stop the festivities.

The even was such a success that Crowdtilt is planning on putting together more Hot Tub Cinema nights in other cities.

Crowdtilt will announce the next cities next week.

In the meantime, check out these techies living it up ...

