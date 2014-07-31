17 Stunning Photos From A Bizarre Clown Conference In Guatemala

The sixth annual Congress of Latin American clowns took place this week in Guatemala City, where more than 200 professional clowns gathered to exchange tricks of the trade.
The conference — which included clowns from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the U.S. — was sponsored by
the union representing workers in Guatemala’s entertainment sector.
Much to coulrophobics‘ dismay, the event included both happy and sad clowns.
The union's founder, Mario Solarzano -- who has performed under the name 'Remachito' for 18 years -- says 'These congresses help us learn more things and new performance techniques to make people laugh.'
During the four-day conference, participants danced in the Parade of Clowns down the streets of Guatemala City.
A police officer smiles as a clown holds of a newspaper depicting a crime scene and says jokingly, 'The police, always in the news,' while marching in the Parade of Clowns.
There are many sad clowns, like 82-year-old 'Trucuto the Clown,' who attended the first-ever Clowns' Congress in El Salvador in 2006.
