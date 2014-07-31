17 Stunning Photos From A Bizarre Clown Conference In Guatemala

The sixth annual Congress of Latin American clowns took place this week in Guatemala City, where more than 200 professional clowns gathered to exchange tricks of the trade.

The conference — which included clowns from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and the U.S. — was sponsored by

the union representing workers in Guatemala’s entertainment sector.

Much to coulrophobics‘ dismay, the event included both happy and sad clowns.

