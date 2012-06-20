Here's What You Missed At Business Insider's Mobile Advertising Conference

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Advertising is among the most important ways that companies can reach consumers and win new customers. As mobile devices take on more dominant roles in the way we consume media, mobile advertising is becoming increasingly important.The U.S. mobile ads and offers market is predicted to grow to $6.6 billion by 2017, up from roughly $1.17 billion currently, according to Business Insider Intelligence. Business Insider’s 2012 Mobile Advertising Conference examined how companies can get their piece of the action.
He then sat down for an interview with Curt Hecht, Chief Global Revenue Officer at The Weather Channel Companies, to discuss how companies can use mobile to engage with their existing customers and create new ones.
Michael Learmonth, Digital Editor at AdAge led a discussion on the best approach to ad buying and selling for mobile.
Trademob CEO and Founder Ravi Kamran was presenting in one room - providing tips on how to get an app into Apple's top 10.
Next, Fritz Desir, Experience Strategy and Architecture, Tribal DDB explained how Budweiser created an app for users in Ireland that would allow them to redeem free beers if the temperature got too high.
Dave Snyder, Creative Director at Firstborn, explained how mobile campaigns can be different from a companies web campaign.
During the break, many attendees learned more about the services of companies that can assist their mobile development, like Nexage.
Jonathan Carson, CEO Digital at Nielsen, gave a fascinating presentation on how display ads are being used and consumed.
Giordano Contestabile, Senior Director of Mobile Products and Business Strategy at PopCap Games explained how companies can effectively engage mobile gamers - by creating sponsorships that add elements to the game instead of simple banner ads.
After he spoke, Tim Reis (centre), Head of Mobile Display at Google talked with attendees including Business Insider reporter Matt Lynley (right).
In the conference, Ludo Collin, CEO of EachScape explained how his company can help businesses grow their mobile presence.
Daniel Loewenberg, Senior Accounts Manager at Tapad discussed the company's cross-platform services.
