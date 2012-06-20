Here's What You Missed At Business Insider's Mobile Advertising Conference

Daniel Goodman
Advertising is among the most important ways that companies can reach consumers and win new customers. As mobile devices take on more dominant roles in the way we consume media, mobile advertising is becoming increasingly important.The U.S. mobile ads and offers market is predicted to grow to $6.6 billion by 2017, up from roughly $1.17 billion currently, according to Business Insider Intelligence. Business Insider’s 2012 Mobile Advertising Conference examined how companies can get their piece of the action.

The space was big and beautiful.

First stop registration.

Then into the conference.

Phones on the table. And the conference is about to change everyone's perspective on mobile.

Henry Blodget, Business Insider CEO and Editor-in-Chief, provided an introduction to the day.

He then sat down for an interview with Curt Hecht, Chief Global Revenue Officer at The Weather Channel Companies, to discuss how companies can use mobile to engage with their existing customers and create new ones.

Audience members listened attentively.

After the first hour, there was a short coffee and networking break.

Many used this opportunity to refuel.

And the spread was pretty good.

Audience members were focused on the presentation.

Lentz explained some of the ways youth are using mobile.

During break sessions, attendees could also talk with sponsors.

Fiksu helps companies increase the loyalty of their app users.

People weren't the only things that needed recharging during the breaks.

Michael Learmonth, Digital Editor at AdAge led a discussion on the best approach to ad buying and selling for mobile.

Tran explained what kind of ads are working.

Viewers used their mobile devices to capture parts of the mobile conference.

Others used them to catch up on the days news.

At lunch time, many attendees opted to join the one of the two lunch and learn sessions.

Trademob CEO and Founder Ravi Kamran was presenting in one room - providing tips on how to get an app into Apple's top 10.

Next door was Nexage.

They had a panel, led by Drew Carter, Managing Director, Alix Partners.

Others used lunch time to rest and read.

It was a thoroughly engrossing conversation.

Next, Fritz Desir, Experience Strategy and Architecture, Tribal DDB explained how Budweiser created an app for users in Ireland that would allow them to redeem free beers if the temperature got too high.

Dave Snyder, Creative Director at Firstborn, explained how mobile campaigns can be different from a companies web campaign.

During the break, many attendees learned more about the services of companies that can assist their mobile development, like Nexage.

Worry Free Labs was also a popular stop during breaks and networking sessions.

Others simply relaxed in the comfortable space.

Jonathan Carson, CEO Digital at Nielsen, gave a fascinating presentation on how display ads are being used and consumed.

Listeners took notes studiously.

Giordano Contestabile, Senior Director of Mobile Products and Business Strategy at PopCap Games explained how companies can effectively engage mobile gamers - by creating sponsorships that add elements to the game instead of simple banner ads.

After he spoke, Tim Reis (centre), Head of Mobile Display at Google talked with attendees including Business Insider reporter Matt Lynley (right).

In the conference, Ludo Collin, CEO of EachScape explained how his company can help businesses grow their mobile presence.

Daniel Loewenberg, Senior Accounts Manager at Tapad discussed the company's cross-platform services.

Audience members were intrigued.

Ravi Kamran, CEO & Founder at Trademob explained how the company

Mars explained how Publicis approached marketing on mobile.

Milne explained how Dwolla's new payment methods could eventually replace credit cards.

It was the end of the day, but people still listened attentively.

And afterwards everyone got a drink.

And some of the delicious food.

Like this shrimp dish.

A perfect opportunity to chat with others in the industry.

And enjoy some champagne.

