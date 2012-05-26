PHOTOS: Adrian Grenier Launches Hipster Beer Company Backed By Tech Leaders

Photo: Facebook/Churchkey

Life is imitating art for Adrian Grenier.Nearly a year after his “Entourage” character Vince backed his buddy’s Avión tequila line alongside Mark Cuban on the HBO show, Grenier is launching a real-life beer company of his own.



But Grenier’s new venture is less about models popping bottles in the club and more about the craft of making beer.

The actor and his friend, former Nike designer Justin Hawkins, co-founded Churchkey Can Co.—a throwback flat-top beer that requires what those of the mid-1900s called a “church key” tool to open it. We got an invite to the press preview, where Grenier taught us how to open a can.

With a handful of Silicon Valley investors behind the company and its vintage vibe, Mens Journal recently called Churchkey “the Instagram of beers.”

It is rumoured that executives from Facebook, Zynga and CrunchFund have all put capital into the company.”There was a wide net of people from all different nooks and crannies of Silicon Valley who jumped on,” Grenier told Business Insider when we spoke to him Tuesday at Apothéke cocktail bar in New York City, where he and Hawkins held a small press preview.

They’re staying mum on who exactly, but Grenier will say “a handful, less than a dozen.”

“We got a really great response. Tech investors tend to be a little younger and more willing to take risks,” adds the actor. “It’s great and exciting for young guys in tech to get into something with old technology.”

“I think this is refreshing for them,” says Grenier of the Pilsner-style beer which will retail at $9.99 for a six pack. “It’s a human experience in a technical world.”

