10 stunning portraits from the 2015 National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest

Abrar Mohsin/National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest The Yetis of Nepal — The Aghoris as they are called are marked by colourful body paint and clothes.

The 2015 National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest is nearing its conclusion. Judging by the entries National Geographic is showing off, the competition looks tough.

In last year’s contest, there were more than 18,000 entries to the contest. Photos are divided into four categories: Travel Portraits, Outdoor Scenes, Sense of Place, and Spontaneous Moments.

Entries for this year’s contest are being accepted until June 30th. If you think you’ve got what it takes, enter here.

The grand prizewinner gets an eight-day trip — the National Geographic Photo Expedition: Costa Rica and the Panama Canal — with airfare for two.

To celebrate the end of the contest, National Geographic has shared some of its favourite entries from the “Travel Portraits” category with us here.

A Mongolian toddler helps her mother with the laundry by hanging clothes on their ger, a traditional Mongolian tent. This man is an Aghori, a secretive Hindu sect of holy men known for eating corpses. They believe doing so will make them ageless and give them supernatural powers. The Aghoris are marked by colourful body paint and clothes. A young monk at the Shwe Yan Pyay monastery in Nyaung Shwe, Myanmar. The monastery was built in the 1800s and is richly decorated with mosaics and golden ornaments. This photo was taken at a Karo village in the Omo Valley of Ethiopia. The Karo are famous for their skill in body painting. Photographer S. Ram found this 'make-up artist' applying paint to a young woman with a Pointillism-like technique. This man is a Konyak, a tribe located in northeast India and Myanmar. They are recognised by their tattoos, which they have all over their bodies. Facial tattoos are earned for taking an enemy's head. Until recently, they were regarded as war-loving and often attacked nearby villages to take the heads of opposing warriors. The number of heads hung in a Konyak's house indicated the power of the warrior. This woman is meditating on Kit Mikayi, a rock formation more than 130 feet tall in Kenya. Every year, the small town of Kaveripattinam in India celebrates the Angalamman Festival. Tens of thousands of devotees converge on the town to worship the 'Guardian God,' Angalamman. Some worshippers paint their faces to personify the goddess Kali, while others pierce iron rods through their cheeks. Attukaal Ponkala festival is celebrated every year in India. About 4 million women make the pilgrimage to the shrine to pray and make sweet dishes together. The entire city is filled with smoke during the festival. A Hamar woman and her son pose near a river in the Omo Valley of Ethiopia. During the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, many people dress up as the Moko jumbie, a stilts walker or dancer. There are a lot of amazing photo contests ... 31 stunning photos from Sony's World Photography Awards»

