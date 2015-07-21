The 20 best photos from this year's London Comic-Con

Every year, thousands of cosplay fans descend upon London’s Comic-Con.
Last year, Comic-Con played host to over 95,000 people who travelled to Olympia, London, dressed as iconic fantasy, sci-fi, and movie characters.
This year, appearances were made by Spock, Darth Maul, The Mad Hatter, and many more in what is one of the biggest cosplay events in the world.
Check out the awesome photos below.
This man, dressed as one of the Star Wars fighter pilots, was one of more than 95,000 visitors to this year's Comic-Con in Olympia, London.
Some of the most iconic names in sci-fi were seen at London's Comic-Con. Even Spock managed to find some time away from the Starship Enterprise to make an appearance.
Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson at the #BackToTheFuture press conference #LondonFilmAndComicCon pic.twitter.com/dBS0FW4G93
-- michaeljfox.org (@MichaelJFoxOrg) July 17, 2015
Meanwhile, the comic world's finest were also in attendance. These Comic-Con goers came dressed as, from left-to-right, Batman's Harley Quinn, The Joker and Cat Woman.
People didn't just come dressed as movie and comic characters either. Here, Assassin Creed III's Connor stands alongside Maleficent.
Fans work tirelessly to ensure their costumes are as close to the original thing as possible. This fan is dressed as the alien from 'Alien.'
