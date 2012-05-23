This Office Might Just Be Managing The Ads In The Next TV Show You Watch Online

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

FreeWheel helps automate ad sales for video by figuring out what ads can be used on what content and how the money should be split by the various parties making money on the video display.A tool for video producers as well as sites that host and feature video, the company is the brainchild of DoubleClick alums, and works similar to DoubleClick’s DART system except for video.



We recently stopped by their Flatiron office to see how they do what they do.

