This Office Might Just Be Managing The Ads In The Next TV Show You Watch Online

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
FreeWheel helps automate ad sales for video by figuring out what ads can be used on what content and how the money should be split by the various parties making money on the video display.A tool for video producers as well as sites that host and feature video, the company is the brainchild of DoubleClick alums, and works similar to DoubleClick’s DART system except for video.
We recently stopped by their Flatiron office to see how they do what they do.
There are some meeting rooms in use nearby. They are all named after places of interest in the different FreeWheel cities.
They are all about video and so they have a lot of cool entertainment posters on the wall. Some guys are taking a little break to play...
Scott Russ works in Client Support and doesn't wear his mask all the time. He has been with FreeWheel for about a year but only started the standing routine a couple weeks ago.
Zhang Xue (张雪) enjoys the office antics, a dynamic change of pace from the Beijing office where he has worked for FreeWheel for more than three years. He is here in New York as part of FreeWheel's rotation program.
This table includes Zhang's other colleagues from Beijing on this rotation round. They spend about 2 months in the US before heading back to Beijing.
He is the man behind FreeWheel's awesome Justin Bieber wall! And Vermeulen is a fan of Business Insider!
O'Connell stole this (playfully) from the Silicon Valley office. The offices have a little tradition of always try to snag a small collectible when visiting.
She is also a pretty good shot! This is from a trip to the gun range in Atlanta. Those bullet holes are from the M-16 she was using!
Distracted by delicious smells we enter the kitchen. The corn is a leftover from a company lunch - weekly lunches for weekly office-wide meetings.
