Four Seasons has unveiled a luxury $75 million LA penthouse — see inside what could be the city’s most expensive condo

- Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles unveiled One LA, a 13,000-square-foot $US75 ($AU107) million condo.
- The penthouse is located inside Four Season’s 12-story luxury residential building.
- If sold at its asking price, One LA could break the city’s record for most expensive condo.
If you think homes in Los Angeles are already ridiculously expensive, you’re in for a treat.
A new Los Angeles penthouse was unveiled on Monday, and if it sells at its $US75 ($AU107) million asking price, the 13,000-square-foot home will be the city’s most expensive condo, according to the company behind the penthouse: Four Seasons.
The sprawling “One LA” penthouse is located inside the newly completed Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.
Besides the multimillion-dollar condo, the 12-story residential building is home to 58 other units.
On average, the building’s homes are over 2,400 square-feet …
… with luxury amenities like gourmet kitchens, marble dual vanities in the primary bathrooms, and soaking tubs.
Pre-sales for the condos began in 2018 with sales officially launching early 2021.
The building’s first residents moved in shortly after.
The brand has seen an “exceptionally strong” response from local and international buyers since the building’s unveiling, and 70% of its units have already been claimed, according to a press release.
These sales have ranged from around $US3 ($AU4) million to $US8.5 ($AU12) million, Katherine Clarke reported for the Wall Street Journal.
And so far, the most expensive condo has sold for $US18.5 ($AU26) million.
This may seem like a hefty price tag, but it’s still nowhere near the building’s crème de la crème, the $US75 ($AU107) million penthouse.
The “blank canvas” open concept condo spans across the top two floors of the building and is lined with a large terrace for outdoor entertaining.
And its sliding glass doors give way to an indoor-outdoor living space with 360-degree views of Los Angeles.
The building also has plenty of luxurious communal amenities that aren’t reserved solely for the penthouse’s owners.
All residents have access to services and people like a concierge, photographers, and famous chefs.
There’s also a 1,600-square-foot gym with personal trainers and yoga instructors, a massage room, and a “zen space” …
… a saltwater pool with cabanas to take advantage of the Los Angeles sun …
… a communal lounge, kitchen, and library …
… and an 18-seat IMAX theater.
And let’s not forget about every California driver’s worst nightmare: parking.
Luckily, the “paparazzi-proof” Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles has valet parking, underground parking with direct access to the condos, and private garages, according to the Wall Street Journal.
If this kind of Four Seasons residential luxury sounds appealing to you, get ready to cough up a few million dollars.
But if you’re looking for condos and penthouses from hotel brands, Four Seasons isn’t your only option.
Luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria also have a stake in the branded condos business.
And if you opt to live in Four Seasons’ Beverly Hills condos, you’ll have another hotel-branded neighbor.
In 2021, Mandarin Oriental announced it’ll also be opening 54 luxury Beverly Hills condominiums this year with homes ranging from $US3 ($AU4).6 million to $US40 ($AU57) million.
