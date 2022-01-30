Four Seasons has unveiled a luxury $75 million LA penthouse — see inside what could be the city’s most expensive condo

If you think homes in Los Angeles are already ridiculously expensive, you’re in for a treat. The entrance of the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

A new Los Angeles penthouse was unveiled on Monday, and if it sells at its $US75 ($AU107) million asking price, the 13,000-square-foot home will be the city’s most expensive condo, according to the company behind the penthouse: Four Seasons. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s bedroom. Binyan Studios

The sprawling “One LA” penthouse is located inside the newly completed Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles near Beverly Hills. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living space. Binyan Studios

Besides the multimillion-dollar condo, the 12-story residential building is home to 58 other units. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale Source: Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles

On average, the building’s homes are over 2,400 square-feet … A bedroom inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

… with luxury amenities like gourmet kitchens, marble dual vanities in the primary bathrooms, and soaking tubs. The kitchen inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

Pre-sales for the condos began in 2018 with sales officially launching early 2021. A dining room inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

The building’s first residents moved in shortly after. An office inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

The brand has seen an “exceptionally strong” response from local and international buyers since the building’s unveiling, and 70% of its units have already been claimed, according to a press release. The residence lounge inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

These sales have ranged from around $US3 ($AU4) million to $US8.5 ($AU12) million, Katherine Clarke reported for the Wall Street Journal. A bedroom inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale Source: Wall Street Journal

And so far, the most expensive condo has sold for $US18.5 ($AU26) million. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living room. Binyan Studios Source: Wall Street Journal

This may seem like a hefty price tag, but it’s still nowhere near the building’s crème de la crème, the $US75 ($AU107) million penthouse. A living room inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

The “blank canvas” open concept condo spans across the top two floors of the building and is lined with a large terrace for outdoor entertaining. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s pool garden. Peter Vitale

And its sliding glass doors give way to an indoor-outdoor living space with 360-degree views of Los Angeles. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living room. Binyan Studios

The building also has plenty of luxurious communal amenities that aren’t reserved solely for the penthouse’s owners. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living space. Binyan Studios

All residents have access to services and people like a concierge, photographers, and famous chefs. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ lobby. Peter Vitale

There’s also a 1,600-square-foot gym with personal trainers and yoga instructors, a massage room, and a “zen space” … The gym inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale Source: Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles

… a saltwater pool with cabanas to take advantage of the Los Angeles sun … The pool at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

… a communal lounge, kitchen, and library … The residence lounge inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

… and an 18-seat IMAX theater. The movie theater inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

And let’s not forget about every California driver’s worst nightmare: parking. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

Luckily, the “paparazzi-proof” Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles has valet parking, underground parking with direct access to the condos, and private garages, according to the Wall Street Journal. The entry of the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale Source: Wall Street Journal

If this kind of Four Seasons residential luxury sounds appealing to you, get ready to cough up a few million dollars. Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s social garden. Binyan Studios

But if you’re looking for condos and penthouses from hotel brands, Four Seasons isn’t your only option. The pool at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale

Luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria also have a stake in the branded condos business. The Ritz-Carlton Tower. John Edward Linden/Getty Images

And if you opt to live in Four Seasons’ Beverly Hills condos, you’ll have another hotel-branded neighbor. Room service at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale