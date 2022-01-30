Search

Four Seasons has unveiled a luxury $75 million LA penthouse — see inside what could be the city’s most expensive condo

Brittany Chang
A bedroom with communal seating, balcony, and views of Los Angeles.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s bedroom. Binyan Studios
  • Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles unveiled One LA, a 13,000-square-foot $US75 ($AU107) million condo.
  • The penthouse is located inside Four Season’s 12-story luxury residential building.
  • If sold at its asking price, One LA could break the city’s record for most expensive condo.
If you think homes in Los Angeles are already ridiculously expensive, you’re in for a treat.
A car and person standing at a kiosk in front of the entrance of the residences.
The entrance of the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
A new Los Angeles penthouse was unveiled on Monday, and if it sells at its $US75 ($AU107) million asking price, the 13,000-square-foot home will be the city’s most expensive condo, according to the company behind the penthouse: Four Seasons.
The sprawling “One LA” penthouse is located inside the newly completed Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.
Communal seating like couches in an living room with the glass doors pulled in, revealing views of the Los Angeles.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living space. Binyan Studios
Besides the multimillion-dollar condo, the 12-story residential building is home to 58 other units.
The Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles by palm trees and other buildings against a blue sky.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
On average, the building’s homes are over 2,400 square-feet …
A bed with nightstands, seating next to a window.
A bedroom inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
… with luxury amenities like gourmet kitchens, marble dual vanities in the primary bathrooms, and soaking tubs.
An empty kitchen with luxury amenities and views of LA.
The kitchen inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
Pre-sales for the condos began in 2018 with sales officially launching early 2021.
A dining set in open-air with views of LA.
A dining room inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
The building’s first residents moved in shortly after.
A desk and table in front of a bookshelf next to a window with views of LA.
An office inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
The brand has seen an “exceptionally strong” response from local and international buyers since the building’s unveiling, and 70% of its units have already been claimed, according to a press release.
A lounge with chairs around a firepit next to bookshelves.
The residence lounge inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
These sales have ranged from around $US3 ($AU4) million to $US8.5 ($AU12) million, Katherine Clarke reported for the Wall Street Journal.
A bedroom with a bed, night stand, TV next to a window with views of LA.
A bedroom inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
And so far, the most expensive condo has sold for $US18.5 ($AU26) million.
A room with seats, a piano, lounge chair, and table in the rear with views of Los Angeles.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s living room. Binyan Studios
This may seem like a hefty price tag, but it’s still nowhere near the building’s crème de la crème, the $US75 ($AU107) million penthouse.
A living room with a dining table, communal seating next to open doors showing views of LA.
A living room inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
The “blank canvas” open concept condo spans across the top two floors of the building and is lined with a large terrace for outdoor entertaining.
An outdoor penthouse garden with swimming pools outside of the interior living space.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s pool garden. Peter Vitale
And its sliding glass doors give way to an indoor-outdoor living space with 360-degree views of Los Angeles.
The building also has plenty of luxurious communal amenities that aren’t reserved solely for the penthouse’s owners.
All residents have access to services and people like a concierge, photographers, and famous chefs.
A lobby with empty seating, tall ceilings, two people standing behind the desk.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ lobby. Peter Vitale
There’s also a 1,600-square-foot gym with personal trainers and yoga instructors, a massage room, and a “zen space” …
Unused gym machines in front of an open door
The gym inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
… a saltwater pool with cabanas to take advantage of the Los Angeles sun …
A person walking past a pool in front of a residential building.
The pool at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
… a communal lounge, kitchen, and library …
A lounge with communal seating and bright artwork.
The residence lounge inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
… and an 18-seat IMAX theater.
Rows of orange seats in front of a large screen.
The movie theater inside the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
And let’s not forget about every California driver’s worst nightmare: parking.
The exterior of Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles against a bright blue sky.
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
Luckily, the “paparazzi-proof” Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles has valet parking, underground parking with direct access to the condos, and private garages, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A car and person standing at a kiosk in front of the entrance of the residences.
The entry of the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
If this kind of Four Seasons residential luxury sounds appealing to you, get ready to cough up a few million dollars.
A long outdoor table with chairs next to a pool. There's additional seating behind the long table, and sweeping views of Los Angeles/
Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles’ One LA’s social garden. Binyan Studios
But if you’re looking for condos and penthouses from hotel brands, Four Seasons isn’t your only option.
Two lounge chairs in a cabana with striped lighting from the striped walls.
The pool at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
Luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria also have a stake in the branded condos business.
The Ritz-Carlton Tower next to the Staples Center
The Ritz-Carlton Tower. John Edward Linden/Getty Images
And if you opt to live in Four Seasons’ Beverly Hills condos, you’ll have another hotel-branded neighbor.
A person pouring a liquid into a container sitting on a cart.
Room service at the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. Peter Vitale
In 2021, Mandarin Oriental announced it’ll also be opening 54 luxury Beverly Hills condominiums this year with homes ranging from $US3 ($AU4).6 million to $US40 ($AU57) million.
The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California
The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, California. DBOX
