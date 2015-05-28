30 awesome photos from Formula One's glamorous Monaco Grand Prix

Benjamin Zhang
Monaco Grand PrixMark Thompson/Getty Images

Every May the Formula One carnival descends upon the twisty streets of Monte Carlo for the annual Grand Prix of Monaco.

Over the weekend, the narrow streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality are transformed into a full-blown racing circuit.

So far this season, Mercedes-AMG has dominated the series. The team’s duo of drivers — Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg — have won five of the first six races. However, Ferrari and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel have been resurgent and are now challenging for race victories.

As the F1 racing series heads for the small principality, Monaco is transformed into ...

...a grand-prix race course!

Over the years, the yacht-filled harbour has become the place to see and be seen.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Cara Delevingne were on hand in the paddock.

As was Brazilian soccer star Thiago Silva.

Models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid spent time hanging out with Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton.

'X-Men' star Michael Fassbender spent time chatting with Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner.

The race weekend started off with some rainy weather, but ...

... the weather cleared to reveal some blue sky and Mediterranean sunshine.

For the race, spectators packed every inch of Monaco's waterfront.

Some watched from the balcony of their hotel rooms ...

... while others watched from the comfort of their yachts.

Some were fortunate enough to have private apartments ...

... and then there was the guy watching from his hot tub.

Many were able to enjoy the race from the stands across from Monaco's world-famous casino.

Regardless of where fans watched the race from, the Monaco circuit allowed them to be closer to the action than at any other F1 track.

Although not nearly as close as the track workers.

The classic Monaco street circuit is narrow and twisty.

Its tight corners and fence-lined track place a premium on driver technique. There's very little margin for error.

It's notoriously difficult to pass here.

At the end, Mercedes-AMG's Nico Rosberg took the checkered flag.

This is the Monaco native's third win in a row on his home track.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished second.

Mercedes' defending World Champion Hamilton ended his race weekend in third place. He contended for most of race, so he wasn't happy with the result.

Here, the winner is greeted by Pierre Casiraghi, son of Monaco's Princess Caroline.

Rosberg lifts his winners trophy in front of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.

Naturally, Champagne was sprayed.

Lots of Champagne.

It's always polite to share with your teammates.

As the Formula One circus leaves town, Lewis Hamilton maintains his spot atop the F1's drivers standings.

This also looks like a fun party ...

DON'T MISS: Porsche's incredible $US100 million US headquarters is an amusement park for adults

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.