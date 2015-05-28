30 awesome photos from Formula One's glamorous Monaco Grand Prix

Every May the Formula One carnival descends upon the twisty streets of Monte Carlo for the annual Grand Prix of Monaco.
Over the weekend, the narrow streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality are transformed into a full-blown racing circuit.
So far this season, Mercedes-AMG has dominated the series. The team’s duo of drivers — Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg — have won five of the first six races. However, Ferrari and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel have been resurgent and are now challenging for race victories.
Models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid spent time hanging out with Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton.
Regardless of where fans watched the race from, the Monaco circuit allowed them to be closer to the action than at any other F1 track.
Its tight corners and fence-lined track place a premium on driver technique. There's very little margin for error.
Mercedes' defending World Champion Hamilton ended his race weekend in third place. He contended for most of race, so he wasn't happy with the result.
As the Formula One circus leaves town, Lewis Hamilton maintains his spot atop the F1's drivers standings.
