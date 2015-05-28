30 awesome photos from Formula One's glamorous Monaco Grand Prix

Every May the Formula One carnival descends upon the twisty streets of Monte Carlo for the annual Grand Prix of Monaco.

Over the weekend, the narrow streets of the tiny Mediterranean principality are transformed into a full-blown racing circuit.

So far this season, Mercedes-AMG has dominated the series. The team’s duo of drivers — Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg — have won five of the first six races. However, Ferrari and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel have been resurgent and are now challenging for race victories.

