The cruise industry is gradually resuming operations, and at the same time, some cruise lines are tapping into a specific segment of customers: solo travelers. Volunteer Royal Caribbean employees for the Freedom of the Seas sailing at PortMiami on June 20. Marta Lavandier/AP Photo

Over the past month, two Florida-based cruise lines – including a newcomer to the industry – have unveiled new ships with cabins designed for lone travelers. The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages

But solo cruising isn’t a new trend: Cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, and Norwegian have already successfully rolled out single-person accommodations. The Solo Insider. Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages, Norwegian Cruise Line Source: Royal Caribbean

And so far, it’s been a success. For brands like Virgin, these solo rooms “perform really well,” John Diorio, the cruise line’s associate vice president of sales, told Johanna Jainchill for Travel Weekly. The Solo Insider. Virgin Voyages Source: Travel Weekly

Staying in solo suites allows independent travelers to bypass paying single supplements, the fees that come with staying in a room designed for more than one occupant. The Anthem of the Seas’ Studio Ocean View Stateroom with a balcony. Royal Caribbean International

Some solo travelers see this single supplement as a “major obstacle” and a “penalization” for solitary vacations, Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, told Insider in an email statement. The Quantum of the Sea’ Superior Studio Ocean View with a balcony. Royal Caribbean International

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Atlas Ocean Voyages just debuted this month, and it’s the first luxury cruise line to join the market in over 20 years, according to the company. The World Navigator. Atlas Ocean Voyages Source: Insider

To cater to this solo traveler segment, Atlas Ocean Voyages decided to include single-person suites aboard its first and and only vessel. The Solo Suite available in 2022. Atlas Ocean Voyages

The brand’s World Navigator cruise ship has 98 guest rooms that can accommodate just under 200 travelers. The Veranda Stateroom. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Beginning March 2022, the World Navigator will also have six 183-square-foot suites designated for solo travelers. The Solo Suite available in 2022. Atlas Ocean Voyages

These single rooms – which Aliberti says have prompted “very positive responses” – will come with the same perks as the ship’s other suites. This includes binoculars and in-room Nespresso coffee, a stocked mini-refrigerator, and bar and butler services. The Solo Suite available in 2022. Atlas Ocean Voyages

Similarly, in July, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Oceania Cruises brand announced plans for its Vista cruise ship, which will officially debut in 2023. The Concierge Level Solo Veranda stateroom. Oceania Cruises Source: Oceania Cruises

The Miami-based cruise line’s upcoming ship will have “concierge level solo veranda staterooms” created for lone travelers, a first for the cruise line. The Concierge Level Solo Veranda stateroom. Oceania Cruises

Like Atlas Ocean Voyages, solo guests sailing with Oceania will have the same luxury amenities as other concierge level passengers, such as free laundry and access to the Concierge Lounge. The Concierge Level Solo Veranda stateroom. Oceania Cruises