A Florida-based cruise line has unveiled a five-month, around-the-world cruise in 2024 for $34,700— see what it’ll be like

Several cruise lines have already announced around-the-world sailings throughout 2021 as the cruise industry continues its rebound from COVID-19. Santorini. Azamara

So far, these recently announced sailings have been a success: In February, Oceania Cruises’ 180-day global sailing for 2023 sold out in one day. The Insignia in Sydney, Australia. Oceania Cruises Source: Insider

And in July, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night world cruise for 2024 sold out in less than three hours. The Seven Seas Mariner in Kotor, Montenegro. Regent Seven Seas Source: Insider

In March, Royal Caribbean Group sold Azamara to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $US201 ($AU277) million. The Club Veranda stateroom’s balcony. Azamara Source: Insider

Now, a few months out from this sale, Azamara has introduced its own contender in the around-the-world cruising fiasco. Rhodes, Greece. Azamara

Its 2024 global sailing will be aboard the Azamara Onward, the cruise line’s latest ship. Venice, Italy. Azamara

On January 5, 2024, the ship will sail for 155 nights from Fort Lauderdale to over 40 countries across six continents. Along the way, the Onward will make 22 overnight stays and 27 late stays at multiple ports of call. Kotor, Montenegro. Azamara

Azamara has split the world cruise into 10 different segments, starting with the “Central America Tapestry” from Florida to Peru, and ending with the “Adriatic and Med Gateways” from Italy to Spain. Venice, Italy. Azamara Source: Azamara

Throughout this sailing, guests will get to stop at destinations like the Seven Wonders of the World, Bora Bora, the Galapagos, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam … The Onward. Azamara

… Colombo, Sri Lanka, Odessa, Ukraine, Wellington, New Zealand, and more. The Patio. Azamara

The sailing starts at $US34,700 ($AU47,767) for a Club Interior stateroom. The stairwell in the cruise ship. Azamara