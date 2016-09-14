PHOTOS: Floods are hammering Victoria after a week of heavy rain

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Heavy rain across Victoria’s central and western regions had led to widespread flooding and evacuations, with the state bracing for further bad weather.

Residents of Hamilton, in the south-west, were told to evacuate immediately earlier today after temporary flood levee threatened to collapse. The evacuation warning remains in place for the Grangeburn River, with the SES saying water was starting to spill over a levee further upstream of Apex Park.

A major flood warning is also in place for Mt Emu Creek at Skipton and the Great Ocean Road has been blocked and closed in several spots between Lorne and Skeines Creek due to landslides and fallen trees. The Great Ocean Road is closed from Deans-March Road in Lorne through to View Road. Emergency crews have begun to clean-up the fallen debris.

The floods have hit 12 local government areas, closing 102 roads along with seven schools. The Princes Highway is closed at Winchelsea, while the Pyrenees Highway is closed at Muckleford Creek.

Here’s the SES map of the affected areas on Wednesday afternoon:

Screenshot

There have been 11 flood rescues after people were trapped in recent days and emergency services officials have once again pleaded with people to stay away from floodwaters and to not attempt to cross them.

Two people had to be winched to safety by helicopter on Wednesday afternoon after their car was submerged in floodwater near Bet Bet, 180km northwest of Melbourne.

And a Melbourne man nearly died on Tuesday night when one of his dogs jumped into the flooded Moonee Ponds Creek and he tried to save it, but was swept several hundred metres downstream before he was rescued by the fire brigade suffering from hypothermia.

Bit of rain around town… A video posted by Tex Mackay @ReelAirImagery (@reelairimagery.com.au) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:30pm PDT

Flood warnings have been issued in more than 20 locations across the southwest of the state, and the Great Ocean Road is closed for the foreseeable future. Maryborough, 60km north of Ballarat, is isolated and more than a month’s worth of rain fell yesterday in a number of areas. The rains began last Friday and continued through this week, but the heaviest falls have now left the region. Up to 7cm of rain fell in some areas overnight and some century-old rainfall records were broken.

Wettest 3 day stretch in September: Ballarat since 1921, Beaufort 1911, Wedderburn 1916 https://t.co/sNbgycT3Zm pic.twitter.com/RtnvXBNrmW — BOM Victoria (@BOM_Vic) September 14, 2016

Photographer Deon Mackay captured the destruction of the last remnants historic Dereel Berringa Road bridge near Ballarat as raging floodwater swept down the normally dry creek bed.

Premier Daniel Andrews held a media conference on Wednesday afternoon to say that parts of the state with have an “uncertain afternoon and evening”, with floodwaters still rising and some peaks due on Thursday.

He said grants of up to $32,500 are available for people who needed help with the clean up after the floods.

Emergency management commissioner Craig Lapsley said the Great Ocean Road has been “an area of major concern” on Wednesday, with parts of the road closed between Lorne and Skenes Creek overnight and well into Thursday as floodwaters move out of the Otways and across the road.

Here are some images from across Victoria as the floodwaters sweep through:

Flooding, landslides & fallen trees along parts of the Great Ocean Rd. Never drive through floodwater #vicfloods pic.twitter.com/7hTP8KMrBB — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) September 14, 2016

Not seen since 2011. Sadly we can still get to work! #grampians #greatwestern #hallsgap #concongellacreek #bestswines150 A photo posted by Best's Great Western (@bestswines) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT

Just a little bit of water here today in the #werribeeriver #Ballan A photo posted by Bushwalker Bess (@bush_it_real_good) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

No way through to Castlemaine from Newstead. Muckleford Creek has overflowed and the road is closed. pic.twitter.com/TQxXcVje1U — Chris Pedler (@TheAddyPedler) September 14, 2016

