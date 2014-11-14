PHOTOS: Five Police Boats Investigated Bubbly Water On The Brisbane River

With a heightened police presence in Brisbane ahead of the G20 Summit, no stone – or river – has been left unturned.

Police divers today investigated a section of the Brisbane River after spotting an unusual area of bubbling water.

Only 10m from shoreline, it is still unknown what caused the movement of the water.

A number of police boats sped to the scene and divers took to the water.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Unit told Business Insider, at the time of the investigation, that the bubbling was not believed to be suspicious.

The divers left the area shortly after the alarm was raised.

5 police boats checking out something bubbling on brisbane river @abcnews #G20 pic.twitter.com/MMdchuBcAE — Louisa Rebgetz (@louisarebgetz) November 14, 2014

Police divers are checking a suspicious bubbling in the Bris River near South Bank #G20 pic.twitter.com/87D0N70tTf — Greg Stolz (@GregStolzJourno) November 14, 2014

Queensland Police Service’s largest ever flotilla of police vessels has been patrolling the Brisbane River since yesterday as part of security arrangements for the G20.

It will continue to patrol the river around the clock throughout the weekend.

