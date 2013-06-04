Check Out Features Of The Fitbit Flex, The Best Wearable Tracker Money Can Buy

Fitbit’s latest gadget is a wearable fitness tracker called the Flex.
The Flex gives you a ton of information about your daily activities including, steps walked, distance, calories burned, and it can even track your sleep patterns.
One of its coolest features is a silent alarm that wakes you up from sleeping with gentle vibrations so you don’t disturb your partner.
You can read the full review of the Fitbit Flex right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.
Once you've ripped away all the packaging you'll find this tiny card with instructions on how to set the device up.
The band is made from a rubber-like material to ensure comfort after wearing it for extended periods of time.
All of the Flex's power comes from this tiny tracker. It slips right inside the band and is virtually unnoticeable.
Here's another view of the tiny tracker, there is an accelerometer, pedometer, vibrator, and gyroscope packed in there.
One tap from the black bar toward the top will display your daily progress. It will light up with tiny white dots.
The middle of the band, where the tracker rests, is the thickest part of the entire device. It measures about half an inch.
The clasp is the only annoying aspect of the Flex. It's difficult to snap on, but once it's in place it stays there.
This tiny USB nub plugs into your computer's USB port. The Flex will sync with your desktop wirelessly several times throughout the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.