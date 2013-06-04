Check Out Features Of The Fitbit Flex, The Best Wearable Tracker Money Can Buy

Fitbit’s latest gadget is a wearable fitness tracker called the Flex.



The Flex gives you a ton of information about your daily activities including, steps walked, distance, calories burned, and it can even track your sleep patterns.

One of its coolest features is a silent alarm that wakes you up from sleeping with gentle vibrations so you don’t disturb your partner.

You can read the full review of the Fitbit Flex right here and check out our gallery of hands-on photos below.

