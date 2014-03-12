FIRE AT AUSTRALIA'S PRESTIGE CONSTRUCTION SITE BARANGAROO: HUNDREDS EVACUATED

As if Lend Lease’s Barangaroo construction site in Sydney didn’t have enough problems: at least six fire crews have reportedly been dispatched to deal with a large fire burning at the site.

The Barangaroo fire blanketed Sydney with thick smoke soon after it started, reportedly in the basement of one of the buildings.

Barangaroo is one of Australia’s most high-profile construction sites, run by ASX-listed Lend Lease.

Hundreds of staff from local offices including KPMG are being evacuated due to fears that the crane could collapse.

The site is just south of the Harbour Bridge, a critical artery in Sydney’s traffic network. Traffic heading towards the city is practically at a standstill and motorists heading to the north of the city are being asked to use the Anzac Bridge for the commute home.

Photos from social media show the grim scene as a a crane on the site catches fire.

Fire at Barangaroo right now pic.twitter.com/NIMfFPDMYO — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) March 12, 2014

Great advertisement for LendLease here. pic.twitter.com/cXdjTBVzHK — Kieren Ash (@KierenAsh) March 12, 2014

Still burning at barangaroo. pic.twitter.com/ckz0rmuABB — Nathan Lee (@NathanLee) March 12, 2014

Just a small fire behind Macquarie Bank.. pic.twitter.com/IxWdKs2lXP — David Olsen (@DDsD) March 12, 2014

At least 6 trucks deployed to Barangaroo due to a fire in the basement of a building under construction. #barangaroo — Amanda Hoh (@amandahoh) March 12, 2014

