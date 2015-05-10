PHOTOS: Finalists for the NSW Architecture Awards

House for Bob and Susan (Residential). Austin McFarland Architects. Image: Alec MHamilton

This year’s NSW Architecture Awards have 79 finalists, the Australian Institute of Architects announced today.

The shortlist was selected from a field of more than 170 entries across categories including Public Architecture, Educational, Urban Design, Commercial, Interior, Residential, Heritage and Small Projects.

The winners of each category will be announced at the 2015 NSW Architecture Awards on July 2.

NSW Chapter President Shaun Carter said the shortlist highlighted the diversity of design across the state.

“I believe the standard of architecture within NSW is historically high and this year’s award entries certainly support that,” he said.

Winners of the 2015 NSW Named Awards and Architecture Awards progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November.

Here are some of finalists:

Heritage

Legion House, a 1902 building refurbished to a zero carbon design, in Castlereagh Street, Sydney.

Legion House (Heritage). Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp. Image: John Gollings

Ferry Wharf

GroupGSA’s Sydney Harbour wharves upgrade project.

Sydney Ferry Wharves (Small Project).– Group GSA. Image: Brett Boardman

House

Additions to a sandstone cottage and detached garden studio at Tempe in Sydney’s inner-west.

Tempe House. Eoghan Lewis Architects. Image: Roger D’Souza

Rooftop

A hidden rooftop addition in an old apartment block in Sydney’s Darlinghurst.

Darlinghurst Rooftop – CO-AP (Architects). Image: Ross Honeysett

