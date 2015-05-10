PHOTOS: Finalists for the NSW Architecture Awards

This year’s NSW Architecture Awards have 79 finalists, the Australian Institute of Architects announced today.
The shortlist was selected from a field of more than 170 entries across categories including Public Architecture, Educational, Urban Design, Commercial, Interior, Residential, Heritage and Small Projects.
The winners of each category will be announced at the 2015 NSW Architecture Awards on July 2.
NSW Chapter President Shaun Carter said the shortlist highlighted the diversity of design across the state.
“I believe the standard of architecture within NSW is historically high and this year’s award entries certainly support that,” he said.
Winners of the 2015 NSW Named Awards and Architecture Awards progress to the National Architecture Awards to be announced in November.
Here are some of finalists:
Heritage
Legion House, a 1902 building refurbished to a zero carbon design, in Castlereagh Street, Sydney.
Ferry Wharf
GroupGSA’s Sydney Harbour wharves upgrade project.
House
Additions to a sandstone cottage and detached garden studio at Tempe in Sydney’s inner-west.
Rooftop
A hidden rooftop addition in an old apartment block in Sydney’s Darlinghurst.
