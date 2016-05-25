This is the best any 'Final Fantasy' game has ever looked

“Final Fantasy” is one of the longest-running video game series of all time, with roots dating back to 1987.
The next entry in the fantasy role-playing franchise, “Final Fantasy XV” — you read that right, fifteen — is due out later this fall. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like one of the most visually stunning games we’ve ever seen. If nothing else, it’s the most gorgeous any “Final Fantasy” game has ever been.
Noctis spends a lot time driving around with his buddies, going on adventures through the gorgeous world of Eos.
Since travel is such an important part of the game, publisher Square Enix released a video showcasing the gorgeous environments of 'Final Fantasy XV.'
And this private, secluded beach, which at first glance looks like a shot from a nature documentary:
Even though these environments are empty for the sake of the trailer, they look remarkably realistic.
But other areas skew much more into the world of fantasy, like this structure built into a dramatic crystal cliffside.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.