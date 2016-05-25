This is the best any 'Final Fantasy' game has ever looked

Tim Mulkerin
Final Fantasy XVSquare Enix

“Final Fantasy” is one of the longest-running video game series of all time, with roots dating back to 1987.

The next entry in the fantasy role-playing franchise, “Final Fantasy XV” — you read that right, fifteen  —  is due out later this fall. From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like one of the most visually stunning games we’ve ever seen. If nothing else, it’s the most gorgeous any “Final Fantasy” game has ever been.

'Final Fantasy XV' takes place in Eos, a beautiful world that mixes elements of sci-fi and fantasy.

Square Enix/YouTube

You play as Noctis, the prince of the Kingdom of Lucis.

Square Enix

Noctis spends a lot time driving around with his buddies, going on adventures through the gorgeous world of Eos.

Square Enix/YouTube

Since travel is such an important part of the game, publisher Square Enix released a video showcasing the gorgeous environments of 'Final Fantasy XV.'

Square Enix/YouTube

Like this stunning countryside, which looks unnervingly realistic:

Square Enix/YouTube

Or this enchanting but ominous cavern:

Square Enix/YouTube

And this private, secluded beach, which at first glance looks like a shot from a nature documentary:

Square Enix/YouTube

As you travel through Eos, the weather and light dynamically change over time.

Square Enix/YouTube
Meaning that it operates sort of like reality.

As you can see in this mountain landscape at dawn:

Square Enix/YouTube

But just a few moments later, the sky changes in tone with the sunrise.

Square Enix/YouTube

And detail starts to become visible in the distant mountains:

Square Enix/YouTube

Even dusty, rural areas look picture perfect in 'Final Fantasy XV.'

Square Enix/YouTube

You'll be able to explore more urban areas, too, like this beachside city.

Square Enix/YouTube

Even though these environments are empty for the sake of the trailer, they look remarkably realistic.

Square Enix/YouTube

Like they were built with bricks and pavement, rather than on computers.

Square Enix/YouTube

Some cities look familiar, like this one which evokes the look of Venice.

Square Enix/YouTube

Or this interior shot of an apartment, which looks like it was taken out of an IKEA catalogue.

Square Enix/YouTube

But other areas skew much more into the world of fantasy, like this structure built into a dramatic crystal cliffside.

Square Enix/YouTube

Or this intricately designed city that looks familiar, yet fantastical.

Square Enix/YouTube

The game's dynamic weather and light systems apply to urban areas, too.

Square Enix/YouTube

As night falls, street lights pop on and the city takes on a totally different appearance.

Square Enix/YouTube

We can't wait to explore the beautiful-yet-imposing landscapes of 'Final Fantasy XV.'

Square Enix/YouTube

'Final Fantasy XV' will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 30.

Square Enix/YouTube

Watch the full 'World of Wonder' trailer below:

And watch this trailer to see what the moment-to-moment gameplay of 'Final Fantasy XV' will be like:

