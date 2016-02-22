PHOTOS: Fiji has been devastated by a fatal category 5 cyclone

Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook.

The carnage left by Cyclone Winston has been captured on camera by the New Zealand Defence Force.

The NZ Government has opened an emergency fund of $50,000 and sent an Air Force Orion to Fiji to assess the damage in the nation.

While in the air, the Air Force crew captured images of the destruction caused by the cyclone, which hit Fiji late on Saturday.

Up to 10 people are believed dead and hundreds have have been sheltering in evacuation centres.

Complete villages have been destroyed by Cyclone Winston. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook. A boat lies damaged on the rocks. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook. Many parts of Fiji are still under water after Cycle Winston. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook. The clean-up will be a massive effort. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook. A birds-eye-view of the devastation caused by Cyclone Winston. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force/ Facebook.

