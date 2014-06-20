15 Stunning Photos Of Soccer Fans Watching The World Cup Around The Globe

No matter the circumstance or time of day, fans from every corner of the world tune in to support their country when it takes the field in the World Cup. For some, this is a little more complicated than others.

Here are 15 awesome pictures of fans all over the world watching the World Cup:

Men at a camel market in Daba, Saudi Arabia stream a game onto a laptop.

A 13-year-old patient and his mother watch from a Sao Paulo hospital as the Brazilian team sings its national anthem before playing Mexico.

A butcher in Cuiaba watches Colombia vs. Greece.

German fans in Berlin moved couches into a small stadium to watch the soccer games at night.

A small crowd gathers in a Rio favela to watch the second half of Brazil vs. Mexico.

Two girls watch a game from a holding cell at the US Customs and Borders Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona.

A mother and son in Rio cheer on Brazil.

A father in downtown Mexico City moved a chair into the street to watch Mexico play Cameroon with his son.

An old man throws his arm up in frustration during Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Mexico.

Fans watch in Berlin as Germany dismantle Portugal, 4-0.

Brothers in a Rio favela watch Mexico vs. Brazil.

Members of the Australian rugby team watch Australia play the Netherlands.

A Sao Paulo taxi driver takes his eyes (momentarily) off the road.

Fans in a Hong Kong shopping mall.

Rain or shine, Brazilian fans will figure out a way to watch their team.

