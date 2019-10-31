30 beautiful photos show the fall foliage this autumn

Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty Autumn leaves on a visitor terrace are whirled through the air with a leaf blower.

It’s autumn, the season of falling leaves.

In the Northern Hemisphere, fall began on September 23, and lasts until December 21.

Fall is in full sway.

It’s the season of melancholy, cooling temperatures, and falling leaves. In the Northern Hemisphere, it began on September 23 and will go until December 21.

Halloween, pumpkin lattes, crunching through leaves. It’s a good time.

Here’s what the season looks like across the Northern Hemisphere.

In Tacoma, Washington, pedestrians walk under trees changing colours, as autumn takes a firm hold.

Ted S. Warren / AP Pedestrians walk under trees loaded with turning autumn leaves, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun was out Thursday for a full display of fall colours.

Leaves usually appear green because of the chlorophyll inside them. But in the fall, that compound breaks down, revealing the yellow and orange carotenoids within before the leaves tumble to the ground.

Ted S. Warren / AP A jogger runs under a tree loaded with turning autumn leaves, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun was out Thursday for a full display of fall colours.

Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun came out for a full display of fall colours.

Ted S. Warren / AP Two pigeons sit on a pier with a background trees loaded with turning autumn leaves, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun was out Thursday for a full display of fall colours.

On a rainy day in New York, a flaming red leaf lies on the windshield of a car. Red leaves get their hue from the compounds known as anthocyanins.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty An autumnally coloured leaf lays on the windscreen covered in raindrops in New York, United States on October 21, 2019.

In Philadelphia, one can make out the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through changing foliage. The peak time to see fall colours in the northern US this year is early- to mid- October.

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River seen from the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019.

Elsewhere in the city, Pumpkins decorate the streets — Halloween approaches.

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Pumpkins and hay decorations are found at the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019.

A hiker, framed by flaming leaves, walks in the Zillertal Alps in Austria.

Lisi Niesner / Reuters A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019.

Two women pose in a park under a tree in Prague. The woman’s red dress almost matches the leaves above them.

David W Cerny / Reuters Women pose in a park during an autumn day in Prague, Czech Republic, October 20, 2019.

A fisherman rows his boat in the Sylvenstein barrier lake, in Germany. The shore is covered in trees changing colours.

Michael Dalder / Reuters A fisherman rows his boat along autumnal trees during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany October 15, 2019.

In Berlin, the edge of Tiergarten park is lined with ombre trees.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters Autumnal trees of the Tiergarten park are pictured in front of the television tower in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019.

Pedestrians can barely be seen through thick yellow leaves, as they cross a bridge over the Spree river.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters Autumnal trees are pictured at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019.

A woman walks under trees over leaves earlier this month in Moscow.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019.

Another woman is caught in a tree that’s almost as bright as her umbrella.

Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty A woman is seen among the trees covered with yellowish and orangish leaves during autumn at the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow, Russia on October 05, 2019.

A worker cleans a path through thick leaves for walkers in Moscow.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Municipal worker cleans a path from autumn leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019.

In Saint Petersburg, the trees look more yellow than red.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019.

Fallen leaves float in a park outside St. Petersburg.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019.

So many leaves fell that a man had to wipe them from his windshield.

Anton Vaganov / Reuters A man removes autumn leaves from a car in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 21, 2019.

People took in the view of a colourful forest from cable cars at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort.

Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS via Getty Cable cars against an autumn forest background at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort on October 3, 2019.

In northern France, maple leaves colour the countryside.

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters Red and golden maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019.

The red maple leaves are striking in front of green trees.

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters Red maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019.

A cow enjoys the view of changing leaves in a valley in Switzerland.

Denis Balibouse / Reuters A cow grazes in a field on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23, 2019.

In Warsaw, Poland, fog gives the autumn trees a gloomy feel.

Kacper Pempel / Reuters A woman walks during a foggy autumn day in a park in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2019.

Similarly, in Sarajevo, a man walks along a path between trees, over fallen leaves.

Mustafa Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty A man walks on path covered with fallen leaves amid trees at Vrelo Bosne (Spring of the Bosna river) on an autumn day in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 29, 2019.

In Stuttgart, a squirrel climbs along a branch laden with yellow leaves.

Tom Weller / Picture Alliance / Getty 25 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A squirrel climbs on a tree with autumnally discolored leaves.

In Germany, a deer squats in fallen leaves.

Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty 24 October 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: A Damreh squats in the autumn leaves of Gruga Park. The deer belongs to a group of approximately 20 animals, whose leader is the white Damhirsch ‘Schnuffi.

A chestnut lies in the sunshine in Bavaria.

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty 16 October 2019, Bavaria, Marktoberdorf: A chestnut with three fruits lies under a chestnut tree in the sunshine.

In Turkey’s Kutayha province, the road weaves through a forest slowly changing colour. Forests cover more than half of the province.

Serdar Yigit/Anadolu Agency via Getty A drone photo shows an aerial view of a road running through forest of Domanic Mountains with the fall colours during autumn season in Kutahya, Turkey on October 02, 2019. Forests cover 53 per cent of Kutahya province in inner Aegean region.

Elsewhere in Turkey, an area locals call the “heart of the nature” turns yellow.

Huseyin Yildiz / Anadolu Agency / Getty Trees covered with green, yellow and orange colours are seen during autumn at the forests in Salordek district, also called as ‘the heart of the nature’ by locals and located between Pulumur and Nazimiye districts, of Tunceli on October 24, 2019. (

In Belarus, yellowing leaves turn a spotty red before they fall from branches.

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters Autumn colours are seen on foliage on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus October 22, 2019.

A single leaf falls in Belarus. Autumn continues until mid-December.

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 15, 2019.

