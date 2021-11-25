You and 7 friends can rent a pink castle in Scotland that looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale

- The Pink Castle is a historic property that was transformed into a ‘fantasy’ holiday rental.
- Located in Largs, Scotland, its origins date all the way back to the 14th century.
- The castle, which sleeps a maximum of eight people, has a sauna and a hot tub with ocean views.
Bruce Walker, owner of the castle, told Insider he rents the castle on a weekly basis to visitors for around £3,000, or roughly $US4,000 ($AU5,559). A long weekend stay costs around £1,800, or around $US2,400 ($AU3,336), he added.
Walker, who grew up in Ayrshire and moved back to the area after spending 28 years working in Hong Kong, bought the land in 2000 and lives close by in another castle with his family.
“The roof and the floors and everything had fallen in. So we decided it would be good fun to do that up,” he said of the “derelict” former state of the castle.
They ended up spending around £1.3 million, roughly $US1.7 ($AU2) million, he said, which was far more than what was anticipated when the project began in 2013.
Walker said that in total, the space is a perfect fit for a maximum of eight guests.
It ended up taking five years from when the project began for it to become the cozy holiday vacation rental it is today, he added.
“They basically gave us free range to do whatever we liked,” he said. “So the idea was to make it into this sort of fantasy castle.”
From the hot tub, visitors can gaze out at the garden, which is home to all sorts of local Scottish wildlife. According to the listing, it also features a stream running through.
It also has a dining table built from an elm tree that died out in the garden, Walker said. But most of the furniture is “starkly modern,” in contrast with the antiquity of the building.
“We milled all the timber, and instead of having straight edges, we kept all the waney edges,” Walker said. “It just sort of evolved as it went along.”
Further afield, but sometimes visible when looking out to sea from the castle, are Scottish islands.
“There is a ferry going over to Cumbrae, which is a very nice little island,” Walker said. “Straight opposite is the Isle of Bute, about six miles away, which is a Victorian gem.”
The isle of Arran is also reachable from Largs, which Walker called “the microcosm of Scotland” because it is home to rolling hills, wildlife, and a variety of whiskey distilleries.
One of the most adorable features is the cartoon stained glass windows, which speak to the “art-deco charm” described in the listing.
After a short climb up the winding staircase, “You get wonderful views because it’s glass all the way around,” Walker said.
The room also features materials sourced from the local area and the portholes that dot the circular room help ventilate the space in the hotter days of summer.
The portholes were up-cycled from a local shipyard in the nearby town of Greenock, around a 30-minute drive from Largs, Walker said.
Interestingly, Walker said, pink was traditionally a color used by an ancient group of people called the Picts, who lived in Scotland in the early Middle Ages, and suggested the inhabitants were “fairly noble.”
But for Walker, who joked that he was “ignoble,” the color was simply a pretty addition to the historic property.