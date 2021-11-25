You and 7 friends can rent a pink castle in Scotland that looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale

Walker said when they bought the land, The Pink Castle needed a lot of renovations.

According to Walker, the Pink Castle was just a “shell” of an old castle when he first purchased the land.

“The roof and the floors and everything had fallen in. So we decided it would be good fun to do that up,” he said of the “derelict” former state of the castle.

They ended up spending around £1.3 million, roughly $US1.7 ($AU2) million, he said, which was far more than what was anticipated when the project began in 2013.