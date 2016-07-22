Facebook's giant, internet-beaming drone took its first test flight -- and it was a major success

Facebook took its futuristic, internet-beaming drone out for its first spin, and it was a major success.

The tech giant wants to use the drone to provide internet access to people living in remote locations who have to go without it. Google is also working on a similar drone as part of its Project Titan.

The drone is part of Facebook's Internet.org project that's dedicated to providing free internet services to people around the world. Facebook It's worth noting that Internet.org has taken some heat by those who call it an affront to the principles of net neutrality. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to that critique. Facebook wants to use the solar-powered drone, dubbed Aquila, to beam the internet to 'hundreds of millions of people' in remote areas. Facebook The drone runs on solar power during the day and relies on a battery at night. When it's complete, it will be able to stay airborne for 90 days at a time. Facebook It has a really big wingspan that's larger than a Boeing 737 aeroplane, but the drone weighs hundreds of times less because of its carbon fibre frame. Facebook When complete, the autonomous drone will fly at an altitude between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, which is above commercial air traffic and weather. Facebook That's also the same height Google wants to fly its internet-beaming balloons as part of Project Loon. The very first test flight was done at a low altitude. Facebook But it was so successful the drone flew for 90 minutes straight -- three times longer than originally planned. Facebook The next test flight will take Aquila above 60,000 feet. The drone will fly faster and for longer than the first test flight. Facebook Facebook still has a lot of work ahead, though. It wants its drone to fly for three months at a time, which means it will need to break the record for unmanned, solar-powered flight. The current record is two weeks. Facebook

