PHOTOS: Check Out Facebook's Ever-Changing Headquarters

Hack the office.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

It’s been just over a year since Facebook employees moved into their new home in Menlo Park, Calif., trading digs near Stanford University for a cluster of buildings close to the San Francisco Bay.But the move was just the beginning. Amidst the billion-dollar Instagram deal, the tumultuous IPO, and other momentous events, Facebook has been ceaselessly revamping the former Sun Microsystems campus to make it the ideal space—including letting employees hack their offices with artwork, graffiti walls, and ever-changing workspaces.



On the day CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a provocative and controversial new feature, Graph Search, we toured the campus to see new cafés, freshly occupied buildings, and other changes.

Facebook may never be done. On Tuesday, the city of Menlo Park is holding a hearing on a new West Campus for Facebook across an expressway from the current site. If approved, 2,800 employees will eventually occupy a single building designed by Frank Gehry.

