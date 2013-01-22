PHOTOS: Check Out Facebook's Ever-Changing Headquarters

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
It’s been just over a year since Facebook employees moved into their new home in Menlo Park, Calif., trading digs near Stanford University for a cluster of buildings close to the San Francisco Bay.But the move was just the beginning. Amidst the billion-dollar Instagram deal, the tumultuous IPO, and other momentous events, Facebook has been ceaselessly revamping the former Sun Microsystems campus to make it the ideal space—including letting employees hack their offices with artwork, graffiti walls, and ever-changing workspaces.
On the day CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a provocative and controversial new feature, Graph Search, we toured the campus to see new cafés, freshly occupied buildings, and other changes.
Facebook may never be done. On Tuesday, the city of Menlo Park is holding a hearing on a new West Campus for Facebook across an expressway from the current site. If approved, 2,800 employees will eventually occupy a single building designed by Frank Gehry.
The campus has a raw, rough-and-ready feel. Facebook has changed the sign out front twice in recent months—from the original Like button, to the icon for its new Poke app, to the symbol for Graph Search.
Let's start where new Facebook employees do. This room is used for training and orientation. The Steelcase RoomWizard touchscreen shows when it's booked.
There are photos of Facebook's past offices—including the infamous rented house at La Jennifer Way which featured a zip line over the pool.
Facebook has replaced profile pages' Walls with the newer Timeline design—but you can still write on the Facebook Wall on campus.
When Facebook took over the former Sun buildings, it adopted a rough, unfinished look including exposed ducts and wiring.
No industrial carpeting here—the polished concrete floors are meant to be evocative of the unfinished loft buildings that house startups in San Francisco, 30 miles to the north.
Even oldtimers sometimes need to consult the touchscreen maps, since interior spaces get periodically rearranged.
Beer pong is a tradition that dates back to Facebook's college days. There's now a big companywide tournament.
Facebook's buildings surround an interior courtyard, Hacker Square. This talented juggler is out here most days.
Under the Hacker sign, on the ground floor, is CEO Mark Zuckerberg's glass-walled office. It's easy to see if the boss is in.
These garage doors roll up, allowing product teams assembled in temporary war rooms to spill out into the courtyard.
Philz Coffee, a relatively new chain which started in San Francisco 10 years ago, is popular on campus.
Burritos and nachos are another culinary addition. (There are also healthy options, like tossed-to-order salads.)
Employees can put their own slogans here. They're meant to write at the level of their own height, but there are clearly some rule-breakers here.
The aim is to fill in all the blank walls. It's a reminder of how much work the company itself has ahead of it.
