The best photo from every year of Kate Middleton's royal career so far

WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony on their wedding day.
- Kate Middleton has been a member of the British royal family since her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.
- Throughout the past decade, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has established herself as a senior royal, a future queen consort, and mother to the future king, Prince George.
- To celebrate the duchess’ 39th birthday on January 9, Insider has gathered the best photo from every year of her royal career so far.
2011: Kate Middleton became HRH The Duchess of Cambridge upon her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011. She also became a Princess of the United Kingdom, although she doesn’t use the title in an official capacity.
Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty ImagesThe Duchess of Cambridge on her wedding day.
2012: The duchess made a rare solo appearance with the Queen and Prince Philip in Leicester for the first day of Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee tour on March 8, 2012.
2013: Middleton and William welcomed their first child and future king of the United Kingdom, Prince George, on July 22. George is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.
2014: The following year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. They followed Princess Diana’s example by bringing their new son on the trip. Diana broke from tradition by taking baby Prince William on her and Charles’ tour of Australia in 1983.
2015: Middleton met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2015.
2016: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were greeted by royal fans outside The Mall at Buckingham Palace as they attended the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations that June.
2017: They stepped out together again to promote their mental health initiative, Heads Together, at the Virgin Money London Marathon. Royal photographer Samir Hussein, who took the photo, previously told Insider that it shows the trio have “got each other’s backs.”
2018: The Duchess of Cambridge appeared alongside the duke and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
2019: Every year the Cambridges join the Queen’s birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace. 2019 was different though, as it marked the first time that their youngest son, Prince Louis, appeared in public.
2020: Last year, the duchess continued her royal engagements via Zoom during lockdown. She also took part in the UK’s “Clap for Carers,” a former weekly ritual used to show appreciation for healthcare workers across the country.
BBC via Getty ImagesThe Cambridge family stood outside their country home in Norfolk to applaud NHS staff.
